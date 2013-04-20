Deal of the Month: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Call it the Panhandle. Emerald Coast works, too. But let's never again refer to northwest Florida as the Redneck Riviera.

The region's Sandestin Resort is so good, it would fit right in on the French Riviera — only with more T-shirts and fewer tuxes. And that's fine by me, because I'm a huge fan of the marriage of flip-flops ambience and four-star golf, dining and lodging.

Folks who drop by this spring get a bonus. The resort typically punches the greens in late April, but because Sandestin is hosting the NCAA Division III National Championship in May, conditions will remain ideal for another month.

To take advantage, book Sandestin's Swing into Spring Package. Included are three nights at a 2-bedroom unit at the Village of Baytowne Wharf or a 3-bedroom at Bayside, three rounds of golf at the Links, Baytowne and the Raven (a Robert Trent Jones Jr. design and former Champions Tour venue), cart, $20 beverage credit and a Nike wedge.

Sandestin's beaches are brilliantly white, and the bunkers aren't bad, either. May rates start at $172 per player, per night, based on quadruple occupancy. 888-801-4388, sandestin.com.

(Photo: Courtesy of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort)