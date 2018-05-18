GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com Media Kit

GOLF aspires to enrich the golfing lives of our passionate consumers with best-in-class golf coverage across all platforms.

We enrich consumers' golf experiences by giving them award-winning news and photography, as well as the tips and tools they need to play better golf and enjoy the game more. From new rivalries to advanced technology. From better training to luxury golf destinations. There has never been a better time to be a golfer, to be a golf fan or to leverage the GOLF brand.

MAGAZINE

Each month in print, GOLF enriches the golfing life of its 4.5 million passionate consumers with powerful covers, in-depth features and engaging sections devoted to helping them play better and live a fuller golfing life. Today, GOLF is the No. 1 resource for golfers looking for the latest equipment reviews, offering them more equipment coverage than any other golf magazine and so much more:

— Award-winning golf news, coverage and photography

— Expert instruction from GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers in America

— Revealing interviews with renowned golfers

— Must-reads on hot topics from editorial insiders

— Smart, useful and timely product reviews

— Luxury golf experiences from around the world

Plus: Annual specials like Club Test, Top 100 Courses and Player of the Year

View GOLF RATES and the 2018 EDIT CALENDAR

GOLF Magazine

DIGITAL

Each and every day GOLF.com is the go-to digital destination for news, instruction, equipment and course reviews. With the game’s best journalists and teachers the GOLF brand delivers a better golfing life 24/7/365!

View DIGITAL SPECS

VIDEO

GOLF is dedicated to providing premium, first-in-its-class video content across all digital and social platforms. The award-winning GOLF video team produced more than 1,000 videos in 2017. Offering custom video solutions for advertisers of all kinds, GOLF’s video programming includes live programming, breaking news, analysis and best in classic instruction and equipment edit.

— Tour Confidential: Weekly analysis of the PGA Tour from GOLF’s respected voices

— Trending: Latest breaking news across the world of sports

— GOLF Live: Weekly studio show launched in 2016

— Live at The Majors: Live shows on location from all majors played in U.S.

— ClubTest and Tech Talk: The latest in cutting edge golf equipment and gear

EXPERIENTIAL

A strategy, a culture, a path to results and success. GOLF is committed to sharing our unique perspective, access and connection to loyal fans beyond the traditional media landscape. By bringing the GOLF brand on location we provide consumers and brands alike with immersive and one of a kind experiences that create lasting, memorable and emotional connections.

CONTACTS

For all inquiries, please contact:

Brad Felenstein...Brad_Felenstein@golf.com

Bill Keating...Bill.Keating@timeinc.com