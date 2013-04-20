Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Course Spy: Is Wynn Las Vegas worth $500?

WynnService Location, location, location. The Wynn is the only golf resort on the Strip, so our hungover spy staying at the eponymous property was thrilled to find the pro shop just steps from the luxe lobby. Once there, it was a quick shoeshine before clean-cut attendants led him to his cart.

Pace of Play March is high season in Sin City, but the fairways were far from clogged this Saturday morning. (Hey, $500 green fees screen out the low-rollers.) A topnotch caddie kept the pace to four hours and change, shared gossipy mini-tour tales and read almost every putt perfectly.

Quality The dual vision of Steve Wynn and Tom Fazio, the 7,042-yard, par-70 track may be compact, but it packs more fun and drama than a Cirque du Soleil show. Holes are framed by thousands of pines and shrubs, and narrow landing areas off the tee make it a thinking-golfer's course.

Value While dropping half a grand on golf would make Suze Orman's head spin, chances are you came to Vegas willing to stimulate the economy, so when in Rome … Bonus: A chipping lesson from our caddie on the par-3 15th ("more arms, less wrist") was still paying off weeks later!

Verdict If you can afford the splurge, give yourself a lasting Vegas memory and tee it up. Also, play has been opened to non-resort guests, giving you the option to stay at a cheaper property and still enjoy this excellent, well-conditioned course. So for wallet watchers, it's a win-Wynn! Wynn Golf ClubLas Vegas, Nev.
7,042 yards, par 70
Green fees: $500
702-770-4653, wynnlasvegas.com (Photo: John and Jeannine Henebry)

