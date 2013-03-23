Premier Resort Close-Up: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Home to the raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is a soothing oasis the rest of the year, with flexibility its strongest suit. Large enough to accommodate conventioneers, it has all the amenities a family could want, with North Scottsdale's fine shopping nearby.

Of course, legendary golf offerings are what elevate this property to Silver Medal status, making it great for buddy trips, too. The Fairmont is so close to the action on the par-3 4th and par-4 5th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium course that the holes could practically get splashed by the resort's swimming complex.

The biggest splash of all, though, is reserved for the Stadium's closing stretch, which includes the rowdiest hole in golf. The par-3 16th is sandwiched between two of the PGA Tour's top risk/reward holes—the island green par-5 15th and the drivable par-4 17th.

Toss in the resort's solid second track (the Champions), the fabled Willow Stream spa, and a slew of outstanding restaurants — notably Arizona's top-rated Mexican fare at La Hacienda — and you can have a Phoenix Open–size celebration (well, almost) during your stay.

480-585-4848, fairmont.com/scottsdale, April rates from $360.

(Photo: Evan Schiller)