Deal of the Month: Sea Pines Resort

As iconic golf landmarks go, few compare with the candy cane-striped lighthouse that backdrops the 18th green at Harbour Town. With Calibogue Sound looming on the left and OB lurking right, Harbour Town's home hole is one of the game's greatest.

The chance to follow in the formidable footsteps of past winners Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Davis Love III makes this a must-play, and Sea Pines' RBC Heritage Experience Package can make it happen.

Included is two nights at the Inn at Harbour Town, a round at Harbour Town accompanied by a caddie, a practice area with your own nameplate, a one-hour lesson, a first-tee introduction, and pro shop and restaurant discounts.

Added perks include a sleeve of balls, sunscreen, visor or hat, a logoed golf shirt and towel, ball marker with divot tool, locker room plaque and desktop mount, caddie bib, yardage book and commemorative Pete Dye coffee-table book.

All that's missing from this experience is your own PGA Tour card. March rates start from $1,080 per golfer. 800-SEAPINES, seapines.com (Photo: Larry Lambrecht)