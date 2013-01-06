Course Spy: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium) Scottsdale, Ariz.

7,216 yards, par 71

Green fees: $63-$299

480-585-4334, tpc.com/Scottsdale

While the front is forgettable, the back nine is a blast, with that wonderful 3-hole finish.

Service As expected for a TPC operation, the service was excellent, from bag drop to exit. When a staffer noticed our spy carrying a shirt and slacks on a hanger, our man was escorted to the locker room — and given Bo Van Pelt's locker! Talk about being treated like a pro.

Pace of Play Paired with a deliberate, if self-deprecating, threesome from Texas who call themselves "The Traveling Grinders," our forecaddie helped us keep our round to four hours, 30 minutes. Not too shabby for a challenging, high-end course in prime season.

Quality While the front nine is less than memorable, the back is a blast, with lots of variety, that wonderful three-hole finish, and mountain views. And conditions were so good, they could have held the Waste Management Phoenix Open that very day.

Value Given the course's high profile as a Tour host, along with the exceptional service and fine conditions, our $200 fee was definitely worth the money. Just one 19th hole quibble: $15 for a glass of Sauvignon Blanc? You may want to slip your flask into your bag.

Verdict If you can spare a couple of Benjamins — or have an expense account — the Stadium course is a memorable round on an iconic Tour track. A special shout-out to our looper, who whooped it up on the par-3 16th, giving us the full Phoenix Open experience.

(Photo: Evan Schiller)