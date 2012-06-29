Tweets from the media opening of Cabot Links in Nova Scotia, Canada

There has been a lot of buzz about Canada's newest golf course, Cabot Links in Nova Scotia, which is being touted as the only true Canadian links and the "Canadian Bandon." Several lucky media members played the course Friday before the official opening in July.

Golf Magazine editor Eamon Lynch was one of the lucky few who got a tee time at Cabot Links. Check out his tweets and photos from his round. PHOTOS: Cabot Links in Nova Scotia

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The 18th tee. Aim at the Pastor's office, the towers right of the clubhouse.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The Pastor needs to pray over this one behind the 17th.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The par-3 17th, 127 today.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The approach to 16.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Looking back down 15. The Pastor and I credit different architects for this beauty. #RodWhitman

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The bunker fronting 15, from which @stephaniewei needed 10 swings to escape last year.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The inviting 15th

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The Danny DeVito of @cabotlinks: short and nasty. 100 yards.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The approach to 13.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The blind 2nd shot at the par-5 13th.... View from over the hill to follow.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

My favorite hole, the 9th, which doglegs left around MacIssac's Pond. Birdie yesterday, today.....

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The 10th green set against MacIssac's Pond.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The 10th green, playing 195 yards today.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The Pastor talking about his admiration for Tiger and hoping his "interior life" comes together. Praying for his putting stroke too.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The green on the short par-4 8th.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

What the Pastor's higher authority can't deliver, mine can. Playing through thanks to Marshall Joe.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The Biarritz green at the 7th, which is 247 yards from the tips. Into the wind.?

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

From the 5th tee.?

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The Marshall is off to move along the slow group. "Iron fist in a velvet glove," he says. I told him the glove isn't necessary.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Groups putting on the shared double green for 4 and 13. Pastor's game betraying signs of doubt and little conviction.?

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The 13th green, seen from the 4th fairway. ?

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

View from 4th tee with the offending foursome. Pastor refuses to smite them. Says he needs them in pew. ?#selfish?

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The worst thing about opening days: a foursome that's already a hole+ behind in the 4th fairway. I shall ask Pastor to smite them.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The second green, ending a 620-yard par-5.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The approach to the first. The pastor skipped the bunker. Blesses himself.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

I'm paired up with the local pastor. This is someone's cruel joke. I hope he's hard of hearing. ?#MilitantAtheist? ?#FoulLanguageUser

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The opening tee shot @cabotlinks. Blind, beautiful, brawny.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Standing by the first tee looking across the 5th green to the Gulf of St Lawrence. ?#cabotlinks

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

On the first @cabotlinks

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Looking back down the 18th fairway toward Cabot's version of Ailsa Craig. A hell of a carry.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

The lodges at @cabotlinks.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Proud papas: @cabotlinks owners Ben Cowan-Dewar (left) and Mike 'Bandon Dunes' Keiser greet players on the 1st tee.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Every room at Cabot Links has a golf-related quote on the door. This nugget of truth adorns Room 1.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012

Sunset at Cabot Links, Nova Scotia.

— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 29, 2012