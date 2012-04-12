Deal of the Month: World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

Hey, Phil phanatics. The 40-time Tour winner is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this May, so here's your chance to see Phil Mickelson immortalized—and to play quality courses, to boot.

Florida's First Coast of Golf (florida-golf.org) is a marketing company that represents many Sunshine State properties, such as the Sawgrass Marriott and the World Golf Village. Among its spring offerings is the Hall of Fame Induction Golf & Gala package, which includes one round on the underrated Slammer & Squire course (designed by Bobby Weed to honor Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen), three nights' lodging, VIP seating at the May 7 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the St. Johns County Convention Center, access to the post-ceremony Gala (Lefty and other Hall of Famers will be there), and admission to the Hall of Fame Museum.

Rates start at $660.50 per person. 888-424-8222, worldgolfvillage.com For more exclusive travel deals and packages, go to iTunes and download Golf Magazine's Front9 app, available for use on the iPad and iPhone. (Credit: Lawrence Michael Clemmer)