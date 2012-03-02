Exclusive Deal: Take your game back to school in Miami

The PGA Tour heads to Florida four times this month, so why don’t you? The Turnberry Isle Miami resort is offering two new golf schools with an exclusive bonus round rate of $55 (green fee, cart and forecaddie) for Golf Magazine readers who participate.

From March 5-10, a three-day school featuring the Kinetic Performance System’s (KPC) evaluation process will include a comprehensive 90-minute evaluation; green reading/putting and individual follow-up consultations; on-course sessions; wedge play technique; two lunches and more. The school costs $999 per person. For more details contact KPC at 847-532-4234 or email contact@kpcgolf.com.

On March 18, Marius Filmalter, short game instructor to PGA Tour golfers, including Ernie Els, Mike Weir and Chad Campbell, will conduct a half-day putting or short-game program ($399 each), and an all-encompassing full-day school ($798). The programs are not limited to, but include a variation of the following: fundamentals of the game; club fitting; measurement and analysis of putting strokes; drills and exercise; adjusting to different types of grass; grain and speeds of greens; and green reading and pre-shot routine. For more details email Johny Jones at jjones@jjones.com.

Accommodations—with room rates starting at $299 per night for golfers participating in the schools—are provided at Turnberry Isle Miami (turnberryislemiami.com; 786-279-6741), a Golf Magazine Premier Resort Silver Medal winner. The resort features two golf courses, an award-winning Spa & Fitness Center, Celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak restaurant, a lagoon-style pool with a waterslide and lazy river, and a private Beach Club.

(Photo: Turnberry Isle Resort)