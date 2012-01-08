Deal of the Month: Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Fla.

For the first time, Black Diamond Ranch—Florida's greatest piece of golf property—is permitting outside play. The rolling country, split-rail fences and live oaks create a bucolic idyll, and the 45 holes of Tom Fazio golf rank among the best in the U.S.

The Quarry course, a Top 100 staple, boasts five straight killer holes, Nos. 13-17, which play around and over a yawning, 100-foot chasm lined with white limestone rock. The wonderful and underrated Ranch course has superb bunkering and exciting elevation change.

The Pure Golf Getaway includes two nights' accommodations in a Black Diamond home and golf over all 45 holes. Rates start at $399 per person, based on quadruple occupancy. Situated 90 minutes north of Tampa and Orlando, it's a hike, but it's well worth the trek and the price. 352-453-5473, blackdiamondranch.com. For more exclusive travel deals and packages, go to iTunes and download Golf Magazine's Front9 app, available for use on the iPad and iPhone. (Photo: John and Jeaninne Henebry)