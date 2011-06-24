Deal of the Month: Fairmont Chateau Whistler

July means family vacation time, and there are few better spots I know for that than the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia.

Take the resort's "Golf For Free" package. It comes with lodging in a great-looking hotel at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, one round on a Robert Trent Jones Jr. stunner plus cart daily, unlimited additional play based on availability, and complimentary transportation between the hotel and the course.

Best of all, children 10 to 16 play free with a paying adult. Toss in many on-property activities, like kids-only fitness programs and a Children's Afternoon Tea (and the Vida Spa for mom), the attractions at nearby pedestrian-only Whistler Village, magnificent mountain panoramas and reliable summer sunshine, and you have all the right ingredients for a memorable family trip.

Package rates start at $125 CAD ($130 US) per person, per night, with a two-night minimum. 800-606-8244, fairmont.com/whistler For more exclusive travel deals and packages, go to iTunes and download Golf Magazine's Front 9 app, available for use on the iPad and iPhone.

(Photo: John and Jeannine Henebry)

