Top 100 You Can Play Up Close: Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. 7,242 yards, par 71 Green fees: $160-$275 310-265-5000 trumpnationallosangeles.com Make fun of his hair, his endless supply of outrageous statements about multiple topics, or even his potential Presidential ambitions. But Donald J. Trump's growing golf course portfolio deserves more praise than snickers.

For example, take the only public-access course in his empire so far: Trump National Los Angeles, good enough that our course-ranking panelists have it placed at No. 31 in our Top 100 Courses You Can Play.

Sitting atop bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the exclusive, rolling horse country of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, the layout is located roughly 25 miles south of LAX. Admittedly, much of the front nine is shoehorned into a fairly cramped parcel of land, with fairway shelves stairstepping one after the other down toward the ocean, separated only by dense, environmentally sensitive shrubbery.

However, the spectacular, watery opener, three par 3s that stretch at least 225 yards and the stunning two-shot brutes that close each nine help make Trump L.A. a scenic yet altogether stern test. Donald Trump as President might seem far-fetched, but his Southern California layout more than stands up to the hype. Tweet