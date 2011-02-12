Travelin' Joe's Wish List: Top Five Values in Las Vegas
My favorite times to steal away to Las Vegas are Thursdays through Sundays in mid to late March, when you can enjoy the casinos, college hoops, and golf. But you'll need luck at the tables to enjoy places like Shadow Creek or Cascata, where fees run to $500 a round. Here are my picks for the best golf values in Sin City. 1. Angel Park Golf Club (Mountain Course) sports ample fairways, handsome views of Red Rock Canyon and a quality set of par 5s, but it's the pro shop, food and lighted golf—putting course, par-3 course and practice range—that elevate the value quotient. $99; 702-254-4653, angelpark.com 2. Boulder Creek Golf Club trots out 27 holes laced with arroyos, lakes and beach bunkers, and the reasonable green fees make it well worth the 20-mile ride southeast from the Strip. Regular fees are $110, but non-residents will fork over just $90 after 11 a.m., $60 after 1 p.m. 702-294-6534, bouldercreekgc.com 3. Las Vegas National isn't great, but it is great fun, thanks to its hip history, stellar location and pipsqueak prices. The Rat Pack used to roam these parts, and the course was part of the rota when Tiger Woods captured his first Tour win back in 1996. It's $99 before noon, $40-$69 after noon, and less than a $10 cab ride from the Strip. 866-695-1961, lasvegasnational.com 4. Desert Pines Golf Club manages to cram a ton of golf into a smallish parcel, testing players with mounds, lakes and 4,000 pines. The $99-$179 rack rates might sound high, but a pre-pay option and numerous Internet specials can slash 30 to 50 percent off the posted fees. 888-427-6678, desertpinesgolfclub.com 5. Wildhorse Golf Club is the sixth name to grace this 53-year-old layout, which played host to the PGA Tour from 1970-1972. But hey, good value is a constant. Redesigned by Schmidt-Curley in 2004, this 6,525-yard, par-70 muni is only 15 minutes from the Strip, in Henderson. $56-$108; 702-434-9000, golfwildhorse.com More on Las Vegas: Golf Guide | Perfect Weekend | Best Public Courses (Photo: Dick Durrance/Angel Park Golf Club) Tweet