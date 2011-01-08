Deal of the Month: Fairmont Turnberry Isle, Aventura, Fla.

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com. For a nice cure for the winter blues, I recommend a quick trip to south Florida's Fairmont Turnberry Isle, just north of Miami. Turnberry's "Fore the Love of Golf" Package includes accommodations, unlimited daily golf, a forecaddie and cart fee for the first 18 holes daily, admission to the Willow Stream Spa, daily buffet breakfast and shuttle service to the Ocean Club and Aventura Mall.

Two things stand out here: First, if your partner wants to pass on playing one day, you can substitute a day of golf for a $100 credit toward spa treatments. Second, the facilities and service are absolutely first-rate. True, it's not inexpensive to stay here, but you definitely get what you pay for. The Raymond Floyd-redesigned courses are tough, tournament-tested tracks that are in superb shape and embody the best of Florida golf: bold bunkering, lush landscaping and water hazards everywhere.

February package prices start at $460 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. You'll save more than $100 per day over posted rates. 305-932-6200, fairmont.com/turnberryisle (Photo Credit: Fairmont Turnberry Isle)