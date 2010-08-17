Wear in the World: And the Winner Is...

After 50 days traveling around the world spreading the adidas Golf name, the Wear in the World Ultimate Job Interview Challenge arrived back in the United States.

The final stop on the world tour was Bandon, Orgeon, home of four of the best golf courses in the United States: Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes, Bandon Trails and the brand-new Old Macdonald.

Chris and Steve arrived at Bandon thankful to be back home but anxious to find out which one of them would win the challenge and become the newest adidas Golf employee. First, though, the guys had to play a few rounds of golf on some of the greatest courses in the world.



And the winner is... Read more at golf.com/wearintheworld, a

collection of Golf.com blog posts following Adidas Golf's "Wear in the

World" adventure.