'Wear in the World' stops off in Japan

This week, the Wear in the World crew traveled to Japan for their final stop before returning to North America. The group's travels have led them to exciting golf destinations all over the world, but their recent visit to the golf-loving nation of Japan may have been the most entertaining to date.

During the trip, Chris and Steve had the honor of playing a round with Japanese LPGA Tour Pro and national celebrity Riko Higashio at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course.



While golf was the main focus, the guys also participated in some non-golf adventures including sumo wrestling and paragliding near Mount Fuji! You can check out Chris's paragliding video below. Steve's ClimaCool Video from adidas Golf on Vimeo.

