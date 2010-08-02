'Wear in the World' ventures to Thailand

From Dubai, Chris and Steve traveled to Thailand for the next of their competitive trip around the world.

While you may not expect golf to be big in Thailand, the game is flourishing. The boys started their trip at the Chiang Mai Highlands Golf Course - and it wasn't exactly your normal round. Chris and Steve rode elephants to the first tee, where the elephants handed them their drivers! elephant caddie from adidas Golf on Vimeo.

The guys also played a round at Alpine Golf Resort, where they were followed by a media entourage including Golf Channel Thailand. Steve Tee Shot at Alpine Golf Resort from adidas Golf on Vimeo. Read more at golf.com/wearintheworld, a

collection of Golf.com blog posts following Adidas Golf's "Wear in the

World" adventure.