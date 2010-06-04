Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Acquiring local knowledge in St. Andrews

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18.As I stared across the putting green, adjacent to The Old Course at a couple of minutes before 6 a.m., this question came to mind:"Why did I get up this early?"PuttingcourseThe sun, which broke through the horizon over the North Sea more than an hour before, was rising higher above the water to the east and suddenly the answer to my question was clear.  The guy who arrived at the starter's box at 3 a.m. was more motivated than me. This is only partially because I was a sportswriter in Texas for 10 years, when I developed a lifestyle that dictated that I typically roll out of bed just in time for an early lunch. The real reason: that guy who beat me to the queue for golf has a much more limited opportunity to play The Old Course.I've been here for two months now. I've looped the Old Lady three times and I intend to do it at least once more before she closes in preparation for The Open. Not this morning, though. I realize when I'm beaten, so I went back to bed.However, while living in St. Andrews for this length of time has made me slightly more laid-back about playing The Old Course than most Americans in Scotland. On the flip side, I've done things I would not have made time for during a one- or even two-week stay. Three examples:1.) A couple of weeks ago, I teamed with soon-to-be St. Andrews University graduate Lissa Eng, from Washington D.C., to make America proud by defeating Jonny Muir of Nottingham, England, and Kelly Yates of Belfast, Northern Ireland, in a putting match at The Himalayas, an 18-hole putting course sandwiched between the first green and second tee at The Old Course and the first tees of the New and Jubilee courses. Eng two-putted the final hole to secure a 1-up victory. It was the only frustration-free round of golf I've played since arriving in Scotland as not once did I pull a shot left of the fairway into a gorse bush.2.) About once a week for the last month, I've popped into The Rule for the breakfast special — one sausage link, one slab of bacon, one egg, beans, hash browns, tomato, mushrooms, two pieces of toast and coffee for 3-pounds-50. If played correctly, The Rule breakfast can take me right through 18 holes of golf and keep me running until supper time. Hanging out with students points me in the direction of this type of thing. Others include the quiz at Drouthy's on Wednesday night, the music quiz at the student union building and football (read soccer) matches at every pub in town — England vs. Japan at Whey Pat, the Champions League final at Ma Belle's and, coming soon, England vs. U.S.A. in the World Cup at a site to be determined.3.) I've established a usual Friday game with guys from St. Andrews Baptist Church on the Strathtyrum course. This game is a highlight of the week because I get to hang out with a group of a dozen-or-so jovial retirees who play golf with varying degrees of skill, but enjoy it equally. It also gives me a chance to take a weekly stab at breaking 80 on the 5,004-yard par-69 layout. Next week we're taking on Leven Baptist Church in a friendly competition. Results to follow.So I'll get in line early enough to play The Old Course one day next week. Please forgive me if I'm not in too much of a rush, though.(Photo: The Himalayas putting course offers a little practice on the short game and a lot of relaxed fun just beside the beating heart of The Old Course.)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More