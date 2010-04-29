Ask Travelin' Joe: Denver and Hawaii

If you want to ask Travelin' Joe a question, e-mail him at askjoe@golf.com.

Hi Joe,

I'm planning a trip with my buddies. I live in San Diego, they live in Toronto and we want to meet somewhere in between for three or four rounds and some nightlife. Something mid-budget would be great. —Dr. Cassidy Boelk, San Diego, Calif.

Make your way to the Mile High City of Denver (1,082 miles for you, 1,342 miles for your pals). There aren't many golf packages to be found here, but there are a remarkable number of terrific, affordable public tracks.

Start with Jim Engh's feisty Fossil Trace Golf Club ($48-$79; 303-277-8750, fossiltrace.com), which is delightfully close to the Coors Brewery Tour.

Another fine option is Arrowhead Golf Club ($69-$119; 303-973-9614, arrowheadcolorado.com). It's a bit pricier, but this Robert Trent Jones Jr. creation is worth it. LoDo (Lower Denver) rocks at night. You can't miss at Wynkoop Brewing Company (303-297-2700, wynkoop.com), the state's oldest brew pub.

Dear Travelin' Joe,

My wife and I are spending two weeks on the Big Island of Hawaii. We'd like to play 6 to 10 times, but pay less than $100 per round. Am I being ridiculous? Or can you suggest some courses that fit our budget? —Dick Payne, via e-mail

Your target is a tough one, but not impossible, provided you play most of your golf at the Big Island's best bargain, Waikoloa Village Golf Club ($80; 808-883-9621, waikoloa.org/golf), a breezy Robert Trent Jones Jr. test in the foothills of Mauna Kea.

Another option is Big Island Country Club ($65-$85; 808-325-5044, bigislandcountryclub.net), a Pete and Perry Dye design overlooking the Kohala Coast that sports a daunting island green hole, the 210-yard 17th.