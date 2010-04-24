Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

The Duke's Course offers another quality option in St. Andrews

Chad Conine is a sportswriter from Texas who spent the summer in Scotland and the town of St. Andrews. He chronicled his golf adventures before this year's British Open, held at the Old Course July 15-18.Standing at the sink in a public restroom might not be the most likely place for a golf fan to begin thinking about two of this season's remaining majors. But if that sink happens to have "Kohler" written on it, then perhaps it should inspire such thoughts. Scotland
Kohler is most commonly known as a manufacturer of plumbing products. But the Kohler company also happens to be building a pretty darn impressive collection of golf holdings. The Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews, for one. Obviously, it will be the place to be when The Open Championship comes to The Old Course in July. Whistling Straits, for another, site of the PGA Championship come August.
What's more, the Old Course Hotel's Suite Golf Package, which I've been sampling this week, includes a round on The Duke's Course in St. Andrews — that's right, another Kohler holding. (Also, Kohler has bought Hamilton Hall, the big red building just beyond the 18th green at The Old Course and is in the process of remodeling the property to offer apartment leases.)
So, on Day 3 of my stay at OCH, I added The Duke's to my Scottish golf list.
Earlier this month, The Duke's Course earned the distinction of 2010 "Golf Club of the Year" as presented by the UK's Awards for Business Ltd. The award took into account more than just the quality of the golf course, considering all aspects of the club. David Scott, the club manager, and golf pro Ayden Roberts-Jones both spoke with me at length about how important they feel customer service is in establishing The Duke's among Scotland's premiere golf stops.
Roberts-Jones said when it comes to taking care of members, he believes providing free amenities, such as range balls and the like, add value to the membership that exceed their costs. A good number of American clubs would do well to get closer to Roberts-Jones's philosophy.
It's easy to see that The Duke's would be a rewarding place for St. Andrews residents to own a membership. The course staff revamped most of the back nine to make the holes more playable, and also pushed back the high, eat-your-ball rough on many of the holes. The golf course is still "a beast" as Roberts-Jones put it, especially from the back tees. But golfers of any handicap can still have fun on the course without being beaten to death.
And while it will feel more like an American course to Americans who play there — Scott and I cruised along in a buggy (Scottish for golf cart) during our round — it's easy to remember that The Duke's sits on, or at least near, hallowed golf ground. The course's more scenic views feature The Auld Grey Toon and the sea just off to the north.
That's why it might be the perfect place to play during The Open this summer. A golfer who's lucky enough to book a morning round at The Duke's could play 18 holes before noon while riding along in a buggy, thus saving his or her legs for trekking around The Old Course while watching the pros the rest of the day.(Photo: The Duke's Course feels like an American course, but in case the golfer forgets, there's an impressive view of St. Andrews and the sea from the 18th green.)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More