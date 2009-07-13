Extra Spin

Naked Ambition: A Q&A with streaker extraordinaire Mark Roberts

Alan Bastable
Monday July 13th, 2009
"The police were laughing their heads off as they chased me around the green and down the fairway."
JACQUELINE DUVOISIN/SI

This article was originally published in 2009.

To call Mark Roberts the Tiger Woods of streaking would be an insult — to Roberts. Tiger's 12 majors? Please. Since 1993, Roberts has streaked 449 events in 13 countries, including three British Opens and a Ryder Cup. Nearing retirement, the 42-year-old Roberts bared all about baring it all.

One of your more famous streaks was at the 1995 Open at St. Andrews, where you stormed the 18th green on Sunday just after John Daly putted out for the title. Walk us through it.

As with all my streaks, I didn't want to interfere with the game. As soon as the ball went into the hole, I jumped on. I had children's golf clubs on me shoulder, a cloth cap and "19th hole" written on me back with an arrow pointing to me butt. The police were laughing their heads off as they chased me around the green and down the fairway. When I was arrested, the police were laughing so much they could hardly ask me questions. It was fantastic.

Did Daly say anything to you?

No, not at all. I was going to go up to him and shake his hand because that's what some golfers do. But when his wife came on, I ran away because she looked at me like, "What the hell's going on here?" I didn't want to cause any more hassle for the man.

How did you get into streaking?

I worked in a bar in Hong Kong 14 years ago, and there was a rugby event on called the Rugby 7s. There was a girl who streaked (the event) on the Saturday, and I was at a bar that evening. I said to me friends, "Oh, come on, anybody can streak." I had no intention of doing it, but the next day I had a couple more beers. I went into the stadium and it was like a carnival; everybody was dancing and singing — it was fantastic. So (when the game started) I jumped on the pitch, took the ball from the best rugby team in the world (the New Zealand All Blacks) and scored a try (like a touchdown). The whole stadium started screaming their heads off, cheering like mad. Even the All Blacks rugby team started to clap.

You're not embarrassed?

When I did the first one in Hong Kong I was absolutely — excuse my French — s*****ing myself. I'm not a big guy down there either, you know. So when I jumped on I was just trying to make sure I didn't lose face with my friends. But when the crowd went crazy I forgot all about being naked. People say to me now and then, "You've only got a little one." And I say, "I didn't know an inch could take me so far."

What goes through your head as you disrobe?

Your adrenalin is at a fever pitch. If anyone sat next to you and they looked at your chest, they'd see your heart beating through your shirt.

"The police were laughing their heads off as they chased me around the green and down the fairway. When I was arrested, the police were laughing so much they could hardly ask me questions. It was fantastic," Roberts said of his pro-golf debut.Our inspiration for this gallery is Golf Magazine's interview with Mark Roberts, the most famous streaker in Open history.
1995 British Open at St. Andrews
"The police were laughing their heads off as they chased me around the green and down the fairway. When I was arrested, the police were laughing so much they could hardly ask me questions. It was fantastic," Roberts said of his pro-golf debut.Our inspiration for this gallery is Golf Magazine's interview with Mark Roberts, the most famous streaker in Open history.
Jacqueline Duvoisin/SI
This female streaker took a turn around the flag stick at St. Andrews during the 2000 British Open as Tiger Woods's group made their way to the green.
2000 British Open at St. Andrews
This female streaker took a turn around the flag stick at St. Andrews during the 2000 British Open as Tiger Woods's group made their way to the green.
Phil Inglis
During the 1985 British Open, a fan took it all off and met Peter Jacobsen out on the course. Jacobsen wasted no time in taking him down.
1985 British Open at Royal St. George's
During the 1985 British Open, a fan took it all off and met Peter Jacobsen out on the course. Jacobsen wasted no time in taking him down.
Jacqueline Duvoisin
At the 2003 British Open, this streaker waited until the trophy presentation to strut her stuff on the course, with that year's champion Ben Curtis looking on.
2003 British Open at Royal St. George's
At the 2003 British Open, this streaker waited until the trophy presentation to strut her stuff on the course, with that year's champion Ben Curtis looking on.
Phil Sheldon
Yvonne Robb stripped down to her underwear during the 1999 Open at Carnoustie, surprising Tiger Woods as he waited to putt.
1999 British Open at Carnoustie
Yvonne Robb stripped down to her underwear during the 1999 Open at Carnoustie, surprising Tiger Woods as he waited to putt.
AP
She was fined $160 for her antics, after planting a kiss on Tiger's cheek.
She was fined $160 for her antics, after planting a kiss on Tiger's cheek.
AP
During the 1997 British Open at Royal Troon, Nikki Moffat, complete with tiger stripes and floppy ears in homage to Tiger Woods, pranced around No. 18 just before Justin Leonard was given the trophy.
1997 British Open at Royal Troon
During the 1997 British Open at Royal Troon, Nikki Moffat, complete with tiger stripes and floppy ears in homage to Tiger Woods, pranced around No. 18 just before Justin Leonard was given the trophy.
Phil Sheldon
After John Daly's ball went into the hole to win the 1995 British Open at St. Andrews, streaker Mark Roberts jumped on the course with children's golf clubs.
1995 British Open at St. Andrews
After John Daly's ball went into the hole to win the 1995 British Open at St. Andrews, streaker Mark Roberts jumped on the course with children's golf clubs.
David Cannon/ALLSPORT
Police remove a streaker from the 18th green during the final round of the Open Championship at the Royal St. George's.
2003 British Open at Royal St. George's
Police remove a streaker from the 18th green during the final round of the Open Championship at the Royal St. George's.
Getty Images
An un-named streaker on the 18th tee on the final day of the the Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
2001 British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes
An un-named streaker on the 18th tee on the final day of the the Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
R&A Championships
Streakers are not limited to British Open appearances. In 2006 during the Ryder Cup, a streaker dove into the water on the 18th green as Paul McGinley and J.J. Henry finished their match.
2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club
Streakers are not limited to British Open appearances. In 2006 during the Ryder Cup, a streaker dove into the water on the 18th green as Paul McGinley and J.J. Henry finished their match.
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
The streaker was later led off the green by several officers. And Europe won the Ryder Cup.
2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club
The streaker was later led off the green by several officers. And Europe won the Ryder Cup.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
A streaker invaded the 18th green during the singles match between Luke Donald and Jim Furyk at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor
A streaker invaded the 18th green during the singles match between Luke Donald and Jim Furyk at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
Bob Martin/SI
Despite the distraction, Donald halved the hole and won the match, 1 up.
Despite the distraction, Donald halved the hole and won the match, 1 up.
Bob Martin/SI
A streaker ran right past U.S. team captain Fred Couples on the 18th hole.
2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village
A streaker ran right past U.S. team captain Fred Couples on the 18th hole.
Getty Images
Ashlee Vance got a moment in the sun when she streaked on the 11th green at Olympia Fields to present eventual winner Jim Furyk with roses.
2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields
Ashlee Vance got a moment in the sun when she streaked on the 11th green at Olympia Fields to present eventual winner Jim Furyk with roses.
Getty Images
Marshalls try to get their hands on a streaker as Michael Campbell and Paul McGinley play the final match of the 2005 World Match Play. Campbell won on the 17th hole despite the distraction.
2005 World Match Play at Wentworth
Marshalls try to get their hands on a streaker as Michael Campbell and Paul McGinley play the final match of the 2005 World Match Play. Campbell won on the 17th hole despite the distraction.
AFP
A streaker on the 18th during the final round of the Benson & Hedges International Open in Birmingham, UK.
2001 Benson & Hedges International Open at The Belfry
A streaker on the 18th during the final round of the Benson & Hedges International Open in Birmingham, UK.
Andrew Redington
Annika Sorenstam's caddie kicks out at a streaker on the 15th green during the final round of the 2003 Weetabix Womens British Open.
2003 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Annika Sorenstam's caddie kicks out at a streaker on the 15th green during the final round of the 2003 Weetabix Womens British Open.
Getty Images
The best streakers in golf
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

At the 2006 Ryder Cup at the K Club, you dashed across the 18th green before J.J. Henry and Paul McGinley had finished their match. That was poor streaking etiquette, no?

Biggest mistake of my streaking career. I saw one ball get putted, and I waited for a while and I thought, "Is it finished?" So I called to somebody (with a better view), and he said, "Yeah, it's finished. It's all over; it's done." So I jumped onto the green while (Henry) was lining up his putt. I couldn't believe I'd jumped on while someone was lining up his putt. That was not my intention, and I'd never made a mistake like that in me whole career. When I tried to get off the green I saw the police waiting for me, so I turned around and belly-flopped into the lake. What I didn't realize was that because (McGinley) conceded the hole, it cost Europe the most points won over the U.S. in Ryder Cup history. It's not something I wanted on me C.V., so to speak.

Any tips for aspiring streakers?

Leave it the professionals. (Laughs.) You need to time it right so you don't interfere with the event. Be prepared to spend the night in jail. Don't eat spicy food the night before. Tell your mother you're going to be late home for your tea. And know that it's going to be a day you'll never, ever forget.

Are there any other upcoming golf tournaments where we can look for you?

No. I think golf has seen its fair share of me.

So the R&A needn't worry about you at Carnoustie?

No, not at all.

Your fans will be disappointed.

Thank you for the encouragement.

 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN