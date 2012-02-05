16th Hole Cheat Sheet at 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open

How do the fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open's rowdy 16th hole create a personalized chant for every single player who comes to the tee? Easy, they have a cheat sheet.

Mike Leonard of Lakeville, Minn., collects factoids on each player and compiles "Leonard's List," which he photocopies and distributes around the crowd at 16. For example, did you know Kris Blanks was named after Kris Kristofferson? Take a look at the first page of Leonard's list:

