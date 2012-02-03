Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Woodland's early bid for shot of the year

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Feb. 3, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Waste Management got some bang for its sponsorship buck Thursday when mad bomber Gary Woodland tried to drive the green at the par-4 10th on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. Woodland’s ball never made it to its intended destination, instead vanishing into a row of Waste Management recycling bins short and right of the green. Gary McCord handled the trash talk…

 
Woodland two-putted for his par. He was one-under through 15 holes when the first round was suspended due to darkness. For FedEx Cup points leader, competitiveness is all in the %$#&! family If you’re impressed not only by Johnson Wagner’s ’stache but also by his steel, give some credit to his fiery mother and smack-talking brother, reports Karen Crouse of The New York Times:

Johnson’s stiff upper lip in competition can be traced to the family golf games he played growing up, contentious rounds that featured thrown clubs and hurled invectives — mostly by Wagner’s mother, Betty. Her sons describe her as the fiercest competitor in the family, with Johnson Wagner running a close second. 

And then there’s his supportive bro, T.J.:

Johnson Wagner sometimes hated his outings with his brother, who played golf at Washington and Lee from 1996 to 2000.

“My brother used to like to get under my skin,” said Wagner, who starred at Virginia Tech. “He knew how to push my buttons. I remember one time I hit a bad drive and he made fun of me, and I tomahawked my putter and it hit the windshield of the cart and shattered it.”

And the sweet, loving vibe at family game night:

...the combativeness that Wagner learned to bottle up on the golf course is uncorked when the family gathers to play board games like Cranium.

“Both my brother’s wife and mine have been brought to tears,” Wagner said. 

Mickelson’s lawyer “very close” to identifying Lefty basher The attorney who is representing Phil Mickelson in Lefty’s quest to “out” a menacing message-board poster says they are nearing their goal. Paola Boivin of the Arizona Republic checked in with the lawyer, Glenn Cohen, after Mickelson’s opening-round three-under 68 at the Waste Management Open Thursday.

Cohen was happy to hear his client played well while he focused on the dirty work. And it's dirty all right. As Cohen recounted some of the things posted about Mickelson and his wife, he grew madder and madder.

"Enough is enough," he said. "It has to change. We're very close to finding out who this is."

Tweet of the day

 

