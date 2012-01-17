Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Trump gets official coat of arms for Scottish golf course

by Pete Madden
Posted: Tue Jan. 17, 2012 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Soon we’ll be calling him MacTrump.
Donald Trump has finally received his long-sought official Scottish coat of arms, according to the New York Post. Trump will use the coat of arms -- “Lion Rampant” -- as the insignia of his Trump International Golf Links course, which will open this summer in Northeastern Scotland.

Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born in Stornoway, on Scotland's Isle of Lewis, and "The Apprentice" magnate has often trumpeted his Scottish roots -- especially when it came to explaining his plans to build the so-called "golfopolis" there.
He was given an official warning by Scotland's heraldic authority in 2008 after he created an unregistered crest, breaking ancient Scottish laws dating back to 1672.
Sarah Malone, the vice president of Trump International-Scotland, said the new coat of arms was created with the "importance" of the golf resort and "Trump's family heritage" in mind.
"The Lion Rampant makes reference to Scotland and the stars to America," Malone said, describing the insignia. "Three chevronels are used to denote the sky, sand dunes and sea -- the essential components of the [golf resort] site -- and the double-sided eagle represents the dual nature and nationality of Trump's heritage."
Golf real estate struggling in Palm Springs With its scores of lush golf courses and sweet desert air, Palm Springs is like golf heaven, except you don’t have to die to go there. But unfortunately for the Coachella Valley, few people dream of retiring here anymore, and if they still dream of it, they’re less likely to be able to afford it. The USA Today’s Mike Perrault and Keith Matheny report on the decline of golf real estate in the Coachella Valley, where one in four homes for sale is on a golf course.  
"We're not getting replacements for those people," said real estate analyst Lou Goodkin, president of Miami-based Goodkin Consulting.
"There are fewer golfers, fewer people who can pay the high amounts to buy into a club. There's going to be a lot more people out there that are challenged in their retirement years than we've had in the past."
Golf resort communities are bleeding money and members, as the recession exposed the vulnerability of the business model that created an unbreakable linkage between golf and real estate.
Wozniacki jokes that she's a bigger star than Rory   Caroline Wozniacki told the Daily Mail that when she wants to tweak her boyfriend Rory McIlroy, she says that she’s more famous than him.
The Danish beauty, 21, says she teases the Irish ace that – while he might be a big name here in Ireland– she is the world No 1.
Talking about their six months together, she admitted: “I definitely did not expect it to become that big, it was everywhere.
“I tease Rory, saying, ‘That’s how it is when you go out with a superstar’.
“In Denmark, I’ve been in the public eye for a long time and you just learn to live your life and not think too much about everything around.”
We think we know McIlroy’s new Tour nickname: Federline.  Tweet of the Day Luke_ali One of the greatest ever? You better apologize, Luke!

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More