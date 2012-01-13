Truth & Rumors: Tim Tebow headed to Pebble pro-am?
Move over, Bill Murray. Here comes Tim Tebow.
Tebow, the wildly intriguing Denver Broncos quarterback, might be joining the party at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, according to Brian Wacker at PGATour.com:
But Nutt denied an earlier report that Tebow would be paired with Tiger Woods.
“There has been some discussion for a month or so between us and him,” Ollie Nutt, President and CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation said Thursday. “There is definitely an interest [from both parties].”
Nutt confirmed that the tournament is holding a spot in the field for the Broncos quarterback, who grew up playing golf in the Jacksonville, Fla., area.
The early scouting report on Tebow the golfer: a middling talent with a flare for 18th hole heroics. Tweet of the Day Some good news for Jason Gore, who with an assist from Twitter landed a spot in his hometown tournament, L.A.’s Northern Trust Open:
A more likely scenario will see Woods paired with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who is already committed to the tournament and has played with Woods before. Ryan Palmer, who lives in Dallas and is friends with Romo, confirmed as much as well, saying that Romo already told him that he is playing with Woods.