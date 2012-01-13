Truth & Rumors: Tim Tebow headed to Pebble pro-am?

Move over, Bill Murray. Here comes Tim Tebow.

Tebow, the wildly intriguing Denver Broncos quarterback, might be joining the party at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, according to Brian Wacker at PGATour.com:

“There has been some discussion for a month or so between us and him,” Ollie Nutt, President and CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation said Thursday. “There is definitely an interest [from both parties].”

Nutt confirmed that the tournament is holding a spot in the field for the Broncos quarterback, who grew up playing golf in the Jacksonville, Fla., area.