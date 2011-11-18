Menu Close
Truth & Rumors: Arnold Palmer tied to Sandusky's charity

by petedirenzo
Posted: Fri Nov. 18, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Arnold Palmer is among several sports luminaries who served as honorary board members of The Second Mile, the Pennsylvania-based charity founded by alleged pedophile and former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky. But Palmer’s spokesman says that the golfer had little if any involvement with the foundation.
“Mr. Palmer was involved with the Second Mile in name only as an honorary member and never attended or participated in any meetings or activities,” the spokesman, Doc Giffin, wrote in an e-mail to Golf.com.
It’s unclear how many years Palmer held the position, what exactly his role was, or if he knew Sandusky personally.
“I prefer not to respond to those questions,” Giffin said.
Other sports figures on the board included Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris. According to ESPN, both Ripken and Holtz contacted the Second Mile after Sandusky’s indictment and requested that their names be removed from the list of honorary board members posted on the foundation’s website. That list has since been removed entirely, and the honorary board itself has been dissolved.
Giffin declined to say whether Palmer has had any correspondence with the foundation in the wake of the scandal. Lucky fan at the Presidents Cup (well, sort of)When Aaron Baddeley stepped to the tee on the 17th hole Friday at Royal Melbourne, spectator Barry McCarthy had a prime vantage point along the fairway. A little too prime, according to The Age:

The 68-year-old from Mount Eliza was perched on a fold-out chair and was exchanging pleasantries with one of the Royal Melbourne marshals, when he cracked a joke that not long after did not seem so funny.

''I had just said that I was in the right position to get hit by a ball. I kid you not, about 30 seconds beforehand I said that, and then 'bang', I did,'' McCarthy said.

Baddeley's tee shot veered right, smashing McCarthy's sunglasses and splitting the ridge of his nose. ''I've been headhunted in business, but this is ridiculous,'' he joked.
On the upside, McCarthy wound up with a Badds-autographed ball. BloodyMickelson’s mysterious buggy ride Was it Presidents Cup nerves? Or did Phil Mickelson eat some bad Vegemite? It's unclear, but the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Lefty had an unexpected “emergency” before his fourball match on Friday:

Before the action started and the mercury began to rise, the media compound on Royal Melbourne's tennis courts was thrust into a frenzy. About 8:15 a.m. a U.S. team buggy raced to the back of the media centre, carrying Phil Mickelson. The buggy clipped the tennis court fence and back step of the media centre as it headed to the toilets at the side of the media tent.

Observers then saw the buggy emerge at the front of the centre, minus Mickelson. Whether it was a "toot emergency" or Mickelson stopping at the Getty Images hut beside the media tent, no one was quite sure. Only one thing was certain—Mickelson was desperate to get there.

