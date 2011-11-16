Golf Magazine's Steve Beslow and Alan Bastable live blogged the opening foursome matches at the Presidents Cup. Read it all here. Mobile users copy and paste this url into your mobile browser, http://bit.ly/stMRc6 Leaderboard | Photos | Preview &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... _mce_href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://www.coveritlive.com/mobile.php/option=com_mobile/task=viewaltcast... &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2011 Presidents Cup: Day 1 Live Blog&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;