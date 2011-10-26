Golf Magazine 2011 Player of the Year Candidate: Keegan Bradley

Golf Magazine will announce the winner of its first-ever Player of the Year Award in the December issue. We’ve made our pick –- now, we want to know what you think. Tell us your choice for Golf Magazine Player of the Year on our Facebook page. All this week, we will profile the candidates for Player of the Year, and we will announce our pick Nov. 1 on Golf.com. Candidate No. 2: Keegan Bradley In 2011, Keegan Bradley had the biggest breakout year since Andy Dufresne left Shawshank State Penitentiary. A product of St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., and a die-hard Red Sox fan from suburban Boston, Bradley, 25, joined the PGA Tour in 2011 after a successful 2010 season on the Nationwide Tour.

Bradley got off to a good start, making the cut at his first event (the Sony) and then finishing tied for seventh at the Bob Hope. We got the first glimpse of his steely nerves at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in May, when he beat Ryan Palmer in a playoff. A few months later, he ended the United States’ almost two-year drought at the majors with a gutsy playoff win at the PGA Championship, in another playoff.

All this wasn't enough to get Bradley a captain's pick on Fred Couples' U.S. Presidents Cup team. Couples tapped $10-million-dollar man Bill Haas and struggling Tiger Woods for the team instead. Australia's Geoff Ogilvy spoke for many at a Presidents Cup news conference in October when he said Bradley should be on the team:

Keegan Bradley is the obvious one. He’s won two tournaments this year, one of them being a major, and he hasn’t made the team, which is astonishing really that you can do that in a year and not make the team.

I’m not going to stand up and say Tiger is a horrible pick, but I’m going to say it’s very disappointing that Keegan Bradley doesn’t get to play. That’s where I’m at with it.

Bradley wins HP Byron Nelson Championship (interview)

Bradley throws first pitch at Red Sox game

