News
Truth & Rumors: Casting the lead in the new 'Seve' movie
The late Seve Ballesteros had movie star-like charisma, so it’s fitting that his story could soon be coming to the silver screen. A draft of a screenplay about the legendary golfer’s formative years has been completed, and it already has a producer, Englishman Stephen Evans, whose credits include The Madness of King George. The biopic could go into production as early as next year, according to Geoffrey McNab of The Independent:
Evans describes Seve as a Cinema Paradiso-style drama set in the world of golf.The filmmakers said the role of Seve is still up for grabs. The Spaniard's spikes are undoubtedly big ones to fill, but allow us to offer a few suggestions… Antonio Banderas: Oozes Spanish charm and his characters have a Seve-like knack for escaping trouble. Javier Bardem: Wonderfully versatile actor who can channel just about anyone. Bonus: Seve won five majors; Bardem has won five Goyas. Andy Garcia: Single digit-handicapper. And he can muster a glare every bit as intense as Seve’s. Johnny Depp: Probably a reach, but if he can pull off Captain Jack Sparrow... Sprechen sie back pain? Couples discusses his radical treatment in GermanyYou’d never know it from his laconic demeanor, but Fred Couples suffers from excruciating back pain. By the end of last season, the discomfort was so great that he could barely sleep at night. In Houston this week to defend his title at the Insperity Championship, the Presidents Cup captain revealed his latest attempt at relief, an experimental procedure that isn't approved in the United States. Steve Campbell at the Houston Chronicle has the details:
"He came from a very proud background, an impoverished background, and he ended up marrying into the richest, (most) wealthy business, aristocratic family in Spain," the producer explained.
Desperate times drove Couples to make the trek to Dusseldorf, Germany, for a treatment known as Orthokine therapy. Developed by orthopedic surgeon Peter Wehling and molecular biologist Julio Reinecke, the procedure involves using proteins derived from the patient's blood as medication. During a five-day regimen, Couples made six office visits.Tweet of the day Grinding it out through the Frys.com weather delay: @PaulStankowski: My current view waiting for fog to lift!
"Takes 20 minutes for this procedure every day, and he talks to you for 10 minutes, and you go on your way," Couples said.
One of the patients who preceded Couples by a week, he said, was Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was treating an arthritic right knee. Fellow golfer Vijay Singh went in for back treatment a few days after Couples and offered this testimonial: "It's worked miracles." Among the other reported patients of Wehling are former Rockets All-Star Tracy McGrady and Pope John Paul II.
"I felt better after seeing this guy than I felt when I was 30," Couples said. "It was bizarre."
More From the Web
Recommended by