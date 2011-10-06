Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Why Steve Jobs never got hooked on golf

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Oct. 6, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
We were sad to learn of the passing of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died on Wednesday at age 56 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. While Jobs never caught the golf bug like his rival Bill Gates, he did dabble in the sport. Ryan Ballengee at Pro Golf Talk has more.

While Apple founder Steve Jobs never really was much of a golfer, he did give it a try, according to PGA teaching professional Phil Flowers. Flowers was the teaching professional at Bayonet and Blackhorse in Seaside, Calif., in 1994, when Jobs attempted to take up the game.
"[Jobs] told me ‘This is way harder than software,'" Flowers said via Twitter.
The pair worked together for two consecutive days in three-hour sessions, but nothing after that.
"Talent wasn’t his issue. Time was. He liked to work too much," Flowers said.
That may have been the last time the Apple founder decided to try the game as Flowers recounted seeing him years later, saying, “I ran into him in San Diego some years later & he told me he hadn’t touched a club in years.”
Forbes: Tiger's Brand Still Strong Tiger Woods returns this week at the Frys.com Open (have ya' heard?), and even though he's failed to win a tournament since his sex scandal broke in November 2009, Woods still checked in at No. 6 on Forbes "Celebrity 100 List," which ranks the most powerful people in the entertainment business this year. This from Forbes:
Woods has struggled to win tournaments and sign new sponsorship deals since his November 2009 car crash and the infidelity scandal that followed. Yet Woods continues to be the world's best-paid athlete thanks to $3 million overseas appearance fees and two sponsors that stuck with him: Nike and Electronic Arts. First week sales this spring of EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12: The Masters were the highest in the 14-year history of the popular video game franchise.
No. 1 on the list? Lady Gaga, who passed Oprah for the top spot in part, according to Forbes, because of her 32 million Facebook fans and 10 million Twitter followers. Maybe that assessment will motivate Tiger to make his tweets a little more revealing -- and interesting -- than this one. Tiger_Tweet Tweet of the Day Add the Black Knight to the list of pros who believe Woods isn't done yet. Gary_Player

