Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler

by Jeff Ritter
Posted: Thu Sep. 22, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
You could make a convincing case that no one associated with pro golf has had a better year than superagent Andrew "Chubby" Chandler, whose clients racked up wins around the globe, including each of the season's first three majors. (In case you've forgotten, those winners were Charl Schwartzel at the Masters, Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open and Darren Clarke at the British Open.) But Chandler has now lost one of his biggest hitters, as Ernie Els announced on his website that he's leaving Chandler's International Sports Management, and will seek representation closer to his U.S. base in Jupiter, Fla.

I feel like it's the right time to make this move. After so many years based in the UK and travelling the world golf circuit since turning pro, it is nice now to consolidate our activities in one place.
As you probably know, I've been with Chubby Chandler since 2004 and I want to thank him and all the ISM team for our time together. I'm proud to have been associated with one of the most talented stables in world golf, including my fellow major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke as well as World No.2 Lee Westwood. I wish everyone at ISM continued success.
Lexi WDs from Q school ... LPGA eminent? Fresh off her victory at the LPGA Navistar Classic, 16-year-old Lexi Thompson will skip the second stage of Q school (She finished in first place in Stage 1 by 10 shots). Golfweek's Sean Martin spoke to Thompson's agent, Bobby Kreusler, who said there's no plan for Lexi to join the LPGA Tour full time ... yet.
"This is a time for Lexi to enjoy and relish her victory and enjoy New York," Kreusler said from New York, where Thompson was on a media tour. "It's the week of the Solheim Cup, and the focus should be on that. Mike and I will have conversations when he returns (from Ireland). I need to file a petition; I have not. Lexi certainly will not be at second stage, but not based on anything I’ve been told. Mike and I have always had very honest, very straightforward and productive dialogue. I believe ultimately Mike and I will be able to reach a mutually acceptable conclusion."
Simpson's SecretWebb Simpson has enjoyed a breakout season on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? The Orlando Sentinel's Jeff Shain reports that Simpson has slowed down, by Simpson's estimation, a mere half second on the greens. But that extra pause to align himself has led to more putts holed -- and trophies lifted.
The secret wasn't unlocked until he had pretty much sealed a missed PGA Championship cut. He was rushing his alignment.
"I aimed the ball in a tournament round a little quicker than I do on the putting green," he explained.
Asked the difference, Simpson estimated half a second. "Pretty amazing," he said.
One week later, Simpson averaged just 28.8 putts en route to victory in Greensboro. The real payoff came two weeks later, at the second stop of the FedEx Cup series in Boston.
Tweet of the Day Add Paul Azinger to the list of those who have reacted to Golf Magazine's upcoming interview with Greg Norman, who said Tiger Woods will never win another major. Azinger-Tweet

