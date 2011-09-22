Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler

You could make a convincing case that no one associated with pro golf has had a better year than superagent Andrew "Chubby" Chandler, whose clients racked up wins around the globe, including each of the season's first three majors. (In case you've forgotten, those winners were Charl Schwartzel at the Masters, Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open and Darren Clarke at the British Open.) But Chandler has now lost one of his biggest hitters, as Ernie Els announced on his website that he's leaving Chandler's International Sports Management, and will seek representation closer to his U.S. base in Jupiter, Fla.

I feel like it's the right time to make this move. After so many years based in the UK and travelling the world golf circuit since turning pro, it is nice now to consolidate our activities in one place.

As you probably know, I've been with Chubby Chandler since 2004 and I want to thank him and all the ISM team for our time together. I'm proud to have been associated with one of the most talented stables in world golf, including my fellow major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke as well as World No.2 Lee Westwood. I wish everyone at ISM continued success.

"This is a time for Lexi to enjoy and relish her victory and enjoy New York," Kreusler said from New York, where Thompson was on a media tour. "It's the week of the Solheim Cup, and the focus should be on that. Mike and I will have conversations when he returns (from Ireland). I need to file a petition; I have not. Lexi certainly will not be at second stage, but not based on anything I’ve been told. Mike and I have always had very honest, very straightforward and productive dialogue. I believe ultimately Mike and I will be able to reach a mutually acceptable conclusion."

The secret wasn't unlocked until he had pretty much sealed a missed PGA Championship cut. He was rushing his alignment.

"I aimed the ball in a tournament round a little quicker than I do on the putting green," he explained.

Asked the difference, Simpson estimated half a second. "Pretty amazing," he said.

One week later, Simpson averaged just 28.8 putts en route to victory in Greensboro. The real payoff came two weeks later, at the second stop of the FedEx Cup series in Boston.