Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Truth & Rumors: Time to downgrade the PGA?

by petedirenzo
Posted: Wed Aug. 17, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
There was a lot of bellyaching last week surrounding the PGA Championship. The lack of big names, a controversial setup and a whole lot of commercials got golf fans riled up at the season's final major. John Huggan went so far as to say it's time to take away the PGA's status as a major championship.

Besides, in this ever-changing world, the PGA of America -- like its counterparts elsewhere, in so many ways a dying organization -- has no business running such an important event. Sweater salesmen should stick to what they do best and leave big-time golf to those who have at least a clue about the running of an elite professional tournament. Think about it. Never before in the history of the game has the gap between "golf professional" and "professional golfer" been so vast. And it's only going to get bigger.
Here's just one example of how the PGA of America is out of its depth. The television coverage here at the Atlanta Athletic Club has fallen far short of what we should be able to expect from such a supposedly important championship. In almost complete contrast to the four minutes of commercials per hour limit imposed by those charged with running the Masters at Augusta National, the telecast was a dog's breakfast at which most discerning canines would turn up their snouts.
Steve Elling counters the naysayers and reminds us that in the last 10 years, the PGA has delivered some of the most compelling finishes in golf.
Facts are facts -- it has, flat out, been the most consistently entertaining of the four majors over that span, rolling out ridiculously complicated plotlines and a series of Sundays embroidered with stress and strife.
Sometimes, and we're guilty at times, too, it's a pity that folks are rarely at a loss for words on Twitter or in sports chat rooms. Punt the PGA?
Starting in 1999, it has hands-down been the grandest of the Slams.
So what say you? Should the PGA be demoted, or is it just fine the way it is? Let us know in the comments section below. Appleby goes longAdd Stuart Appleby to the list of players to test a long putter, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Appleby is trying out a belly putter this week at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., as he hopes to join Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Webb Simpson as players who've all had recent success with a longer wand. If you haven't already, vote on our Front9 Question of the Week: Should the USGA and R&A ban long putters? Padraig Harrington's laser-eye surgery commericial banned as 'misleading'The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has banned a laser-eye surgery television commercial featuring Padraig Harrington, according to The Guardian newspaper (UK), on the grounds that it was misleading consumers.
Optical Express ran a TV campaign and accompanying brochure promoting the benefits of its laser eye surgery featuring the Irish golfer.
In the ad he says: "People often ask me: how can I improve my game? I tell them the secret is to stay focused. And of course it's important to have great vision. I need to be able to look down the line, focusing clearly on the target. My advice? Visit Optical Express … It could help your game too."
The brochure featured a further endorsement and testimonial by Harrington.
The Advertising Standards Authority had previously upheld 23 of 25 complaints made against the campaign by rival laser eye surgery firm Ultralase and banned the ad on the grounds that it was misleading.
Two of the complaints challenged that the ad campaign indicated Harrington had undergone laser eye surgery, when Ultralase claimed he had not undergone surgery with Optical Express.
Golf Carts in Manhattan?It's one thing to live in a gated community and take a golf cart to your local club, but could golf carts actually survive a commute in Manhattan? Time.com's Josh Sanburn recently took a street-legal golf cart for a test drive among New York's buses and out-of-control taxi cabs.

