Pat Perez makes amends after blowing off young fan in Reno

Pat Perez runs a little hot on the golf course, to put it lightly. When he realized that he would likely finish a stroke back to Scott Piercy at the Reno Tahoe Open on Sunday, Perez stormed off the course and headed to the clubhouse, spiking a water bottle into the ground for good measure. Approached by a boy seeking an autograph, Perez blew right past him without stopping.

The whole thing was broadcast live on the Golf Channel, and a YouTube clip of the incident went viral until the PGA Tour had it taken down.

Perez owned up to his behavior the next day on Twitter, and pledged to track down the boy. Apparently, he succeeded.