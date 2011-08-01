Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Patrick Cantlay, Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley, Harris English named to 2011 Walker Cup team

by petedirenzo
Posted: Mon Aug. 1, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Several American amateurs have grabbed headlines this summer for their stellar play in professional tournaments. Four of the most decorated ams have been selected to represent the United States at the 2011 Walker Cup, which will be played Sept. 10-11 at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Harris English and Peter Uihlein were chosen by the USGA's selection committee. The remaining six spots on the U.S. squad will be announced later this summer. The American players will face a team of 10 amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland in a Ryder Cup-style competition of eight alternate-shot matches and 18 singles matches.
Cantlay was the low amateur at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, where he tied for 21st place. He also tied for ninth at the RBC Canadian Open in July. The 19-year-old is coming off a standout freshman year at UCLA, where he won three tournaments and was named Pac-10 Golfer of the Year and first-team All-American, and received the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given to the Division I player of the year.
Henley, 22, became the second amateur in history to win a Nationwide Tour event when he won the Stadion Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga., in May. He qualified for the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, where he made the cut and finished tied for 42nd. He also won seven collegiate events in his career, and was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year in 2010.
English, 22, also won on the Nationwide Tour this year, taking the Children's Hospital Invitational in July. He was Henley's teammate at Georgia, where he won four events in his collegiate career and was a three-time All-American.
Uihlein, 21, is one of the most decorated amateur golfers in the U.S., highlighted by his victory at the 2010 U.S. Amateur. He also received the 2011 Ben Hogan Award, which is given to the top men's college golfer in any division for his performance in all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period. He also played in the 2009 Walker Cup, where he had a 4-0-0 record.
The U.S. is the defending champion and has won the last three Walker Cup matches.

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More