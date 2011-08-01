Patrick Cantlay, Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley, Harris English named to 2011 Walker Cup team

Several American amateurs have grabbed headlines this summer for their stellar play in professional tournaments. Four of the most decorated ams have been selected to represent the United States at the 2011 Walker Cup, which will be played Sept. 10-11 at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley, Harris English and Peter Uihlein were chosen by the USGA's selection committee. The remaining six spots on the U.S. squad will be announced later this summer. The American players will face a team of 10 amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland in a Ryder Cup-style competition of eight alternate-shot matches and 18 singles matches.

Cantlay was the low amateur at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, where he tied for 21st place. He also tied for ninth at the RBC Canadian Open in July. The 19-year-old is coming off a standout freshman year at UCLA, where he won three tournaments and was named Pac-10 Golfer of the Year and first-team All-American, and received the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given to the Division I player of the year.

Henley, 22, became the second amateur in history to win a Nationwide Tour event when he won the Stadion Classic at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga., in May. He qualified for the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional, where he made the cut and finished tied for 42nd. He also won seven collegiate events in his career, and was named Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year in 2010.

English, 22, also won on the Nationwide Tour this year, taking the Children's Hospital Invitational in July. He was Henley's teammate at Georgia, where he won four events in his collegiate career and was a three-time All-American.

Uihlein, 21, is one of the most decorated amateur golfers in the U.S., highlighted by his victory at the 2010 U.S. Amateur. He also received the 2011 Ben Hogan Award, which is given to the top men's college golfer in any division for his performance in all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period. He also played in the 2009 Walker Cup, where he had a 4-0-0 record.

The U.S. is the defending champion and has won the last three Walker Cup matches.