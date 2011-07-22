Truth & Rumors: Sports ranking for TV set in clubhouse

Don't touch that dial — I mean it!

A dispute over what to watch in the clubhouse at the Colorado National Golf Club in suburban Denver turned violent, according to The Boulder Daily Camera, and two men were arrested for assault, including an off-duty Denver police officer.

Erie police Lt. Lee Mathis said officers from his department were called to the golf course clubhouse around 9:30 p.m. June 28 on reports of a fight in progress.

According to witnesses, Mathis said, [Denver Police Officer Kevin] Carlile and [Christopher] Douglas were watching the Rockies game in the clubhouse bar when two other men picked up the remote and changed the channel to the final College World Series Championship game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators.

Mathis said words were exchanged about the channel switch and eventually escalated to a physical confrontation, with Carlile and Douglas each punching a man in the face and causing minor injuries.

Chetry: Is there any physics to bogeying a hole?

Mickelson: I was playing some of my best golf and I had a brain freeze. I started looking ahead to some holes I needed to birdie and I just froze there for a minute.