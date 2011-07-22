Menu Close
News

Truth & Rumors: Sports ranking for TV set in clubhouse

by Pete Madden
Posted: Fri Jul. 22, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Don't touch that dial — I mean it!
A dispute over what to watch in the clubhouse at the Colorado National Golf Club in suburban Denver turned violent, according to The Boulder Daily Camera, and two men were arrested for assault, including an off-duty Denver police officer.

Erie police Lt. Lee Mathis said officers from his department were called to the golf course clubhouse around 9:30 p.m. June 28 on reports of a fight in progress.
According to witnesses, Mathis said, [Denver Police Officer Kevin] Carlile and [Christopher] Douglas were watching the Rockies game in the clubhouse bar when two other men picked up the remote and changed the channel to the final College World Series Championship game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators.
Mathis said words were exchanged about the channel switch and eventually escalated to a physical confrontation, with Carlile and Douglas each punching a man in the face and causing minor injuries.
While we never endorse violence, there’s no question that if there’s only one TV in the clubhouse, then local professional sports trump out-of-town college sports, especially college baseball.
Here’s a helpful list to determine clubhouse TV disputes: Clubhouse TV Priority Rankings: 1. Golf (Major)
2. Local Team in Playoffs (Any Sport)
3. Football (NFL and major college football)
4. Golf (regular Tour event)
5. Baseball
6. Basketball/Hockey (tie, first-come/first-served)
In the absence of live sports, a cable-sports or cable-news channel are acceptable. CNN anchor grills Mickelson over blown putt at British Open Phil Mickelson was on CNN’s American Morning program to promote the Mickelson Exxon Mobil Teachers Academy, a week-long professional development program for teachers designed to inspire students in math and science. (Sometimes Mickelson really is just like his puppy-loving alter-ego Will Martinsen from Michael Bamberger and Alan Shipnuck’s novel The Swinger.)
However, CNN anchor Kiran Chetry wasn’t going to let Mickelson off without a tough question. After Mickelson talked about the importance of science education, Chetry asked Mickelson about coming up short at the British Open after missing a short putt on the 11th hole.
Chetry: Is there any physics to bogeying a hole?
Mickelson: I was playing some of my best golf and I had a brain freeze. I started looking ahead to some holes I needed to birdie and I just froze there for a minute.
We need Chetry in the press tent at the PGA Championship. Arnold Palmer never left the Pirates bandwagon Thanks to Yahoo’s Big League Stew blog for pointing out this great shot of Arnold Palmer and his wife Kathleen Gawthrop waiting out a rain delay at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this week. [Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]  Arnoldpalmer Tweet of the Day From European golf report and Golf Magazine contributing writer Paul Mahoney: Mahoney_tweet

