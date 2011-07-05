Woods makes debut in new commercial for Japanese heat rub

Tiger Woods the golfer is still on the sidelines with an injured knee and Achilles tendon, but Tiger Woods the corporate pitchman is back. Woods lost several endorsements after his sex scandals began in November 2009, but last week Woods's agent Mark Steinberg confirmed that Woods had signed a three-year deal with Kowa Company Ltd., a Japanese company known for its Vantelin Kowa heat rub.

Check out the new commercial below.