Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
News

Truth & Rumors: Garrigus admits using drugs on Nationwide Tour

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu Jun. 30, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Golf World's Dave Shedloski files a profile on Robert Garrigus, who's battled through addiction, attention deficit disorder and an embarrassing loss last year in Memphis to become a winner on the PGA Tour. Garrigus is also now exempt into the PGA Championship and next year's Masters and U.S. Open thanks to his T3 finish at Congressional.
But what stood out in the article was Garrigus admitting that he used to get high on the course (!) while playing the Buy.com Tour, now known as the Nationwide Tour.

"Oh yeah, there were plenty of guys on the Nationwide Tour who smoked in the middle of the round," Garrigus says without blanching. "We always talked about it. You could go in the Porta John and take your drags.
"I had a very high tolerance, and I didn't know that it wasn't helping me," he says. "All you're thinking is that it feels good, so it must be good for what you're doing. It wasn't until I quit that I realized how stupid it was. But I don't regret any of it because it put me on the path I'm on now."
The period in question is the 2002 season, six years before the PGA Tour instituted drug testing. Ty Votaw, PGA Tour vice president of communications, said the tour had no comment.
Bubba Invades France Bubba Watson is the latest American to take his talents to the European Tour, teeing it up this week at the French Open. It's Watson's first trip to France, and he didn't disappoint when he faced the media on Wednesday.
Q. I heard you went to Paris yesterday? BUBBA WATSON: Yeah, yesterday.
Q. Did you like -- what did you see? BUBBA WATSON: I don't know the names of all the things, the big tower, Eiffel Tower, an arch, whatever that -- I rode around in a circle. And then what's that -- it starts with an L, Louvre, something like that. One of those. And then we just went around to different shops, just kind of walked down the streets and went to different shops and just to see if there was anything we wanted to buy. Just kind of looked around and kind of [rode] around and really that's it, just to see stuff that we don't get to see normal[ly].
This might be the leader in the clubhouse for quote of the year. When asked why he's not staying over to play the Scottish Open next week before the British Open, Watson responded simply, "I want to -- how do I put this nicely? I want to have my own food for a few days and then come over." Kaymer's Bar Tab Must Be HugeIt's hard to call Martin Kaymer boring after watching these videos of him "making" several holes-in-one.

