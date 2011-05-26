Justin Timberlake launches Father's Day Facebook contest in Brooklyn

It's good to be Justin Timberlake. The man of many titles (recording artist, actor, philanthropist, all-around pop culture phenomenon) not only owns a golf course and maintains a single-digit handicap, but he also enjoys a Callaway endorsement deal.

Fresh off hosting the "Saturday Night Live" season finale, Timberlake spent one of New York City's most beautiful spring days holding court at the CityParks Junior Golf Center in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Timberlake's appearance Wednesday was open only to invited media at the junior golf center, which is adjacent to Dyker Beach Golf Course, one of the most crowded munis in New York. Business was booming as groups played their rounds nearby, but Timberlake's presence was apparently under the radar. A chain link fence was all that separated him from the dozens of groups that passed as he was interviewed, but if any of the weekday warriors recognized the superstar, they kept his identity to themselves.

On hand to promote Callaway's new Diablo Octane driver, Timberlake met with various media outlets for one-on-one interviews, including ESPN and "Access Hollywood." He and Callaway also announced the launch of their Father's Day contest, "Tee Off with Diablo Octane and Justin Timberlake."

Fans can enter the contest on Callaway's Facebook page by submitting entries that describe how golf has brought them closer to someone in their lives. Entries can be up to 100 words and must be submitted by June 19. In July, Callaway will announce 25 finalists, each of whom will receive a new Diablo Octane driver. The grand prize winner, chosen from among the 25 finalists by a vote on Facebook, and a guest will win a round of golf at Timberlake's Mirimichi golf course in Millington, Tenn., range time with Timberlake, and a custom-fit set of Callaway clubs. Enter here.

Timberlake also took time out to film a lesson for Golf.com's "Practice Like the Pros" series. How does Justin warm up for a round? It involves a trip to the 19th and a few arm curls.

brightcove.createExperiences();

And, just because, here are some highlights from this week's Saturday Night Live appearance.