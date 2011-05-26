Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Johnny Miller says Tiger won't catch Jack
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Els splits with agent Chubby Chandler
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Foley back to work after child's health scare
News

Justin Timberlake launches Father's Day Facebook contest in Brooklyn

by petedirenzo
Posted: Thu May. 26, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Timberlake in BrooklynIt's good to be Justin Timberlake. The man of many titles (recording artist, actor, philanthropist, all-around pop culture phenomenon) not only owns a golf course and maintains a single-digit handicap, but he also enjoys a Callaway endorsement deal.
Fresh off hosting the "Saturday Night Live" season finale, Timberlake spent one of New York City's most beautiful spring days holding court at the CityParks Junior Golf Center in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
Timberlake's appearance Wednesday was open only to invited media at the junior golf center, which is adjacent to Dyker Beach Golf Course, one of the most crowded munis in New York. Business was booming as groups played their rounds nearby, but Timberlake's presence was apparently under the radar. A chain link fence was all that separated him from the dozens of groups that passed as he was interviewed, but if any of the weekday warriors recognized the superstar, they kept his identity to themselves.
On hand to promote Callaway's new Diablo Octane driver, Timberlake met with various media outlets for one-on-one interviews, including ESPN and "Access Hollywood." He and Callaway also announced the launch of their Father's Day contest, "Tee Off with Diablo Octane and Justin Timberlake."
Fans can enter the contest on Callaway's Facebook page by submitting entries that describe how golf has brought them closer to someone in their lives. Entries can be up to 100 words and must be submitted by June 19. In July, Callaway will announce 25 finalists, each of whom will receive a new Diablo Octane driver. The grand prize winner, chosen from among the 25 finalists by a vote on Facebook, and a guest will win a round of golf at Timberlake's Mirimichi golf course in Millington, Tenn., range time with Timberlake, and a custom-fit set of Callaway clubs. Enter here.
Timberlake also took time out to film a lesson for Golf.com's "Practice Like the Pros" series. How does Justin warm up for a round? It involves a trip to the 19th and a few arm curls.

brightcove.createExperiences();

And, just because, here are some highlights from this week's Saturday Night Live appearance.

 

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More