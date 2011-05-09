Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence
Click to read more
Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Are You Augusta National Membership Material?
Click to read more
Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup
Click to read more
Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial
Click to read more
Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
Click to read more
Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open
Click to read more
Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'
Click to read more
Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic
Click to read more
Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Click to read more
Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship
Click to read more
The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship
Click to read more
PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Click to read more
SI Golf Ranking: Simpson jumps into top 5
Click to read more
Tweets of the Week: Solheim stamps, Tiger's shoes, Faldo's construction and reactions to Haas's miraculous shot
Click to read more
Tiger Woods hires Joe LaCava as new caddie
News

Why the Players is the real 'Fifth Major'

by Cameron Morfit
Posted: Mon May. 9, 2011 Updated: Sat Nov. 29, 2014
Install App

Tim-clark-players_299x357 At Quail Hollow last week, Martin Kaymer was the latest European to voice the opinion that he'd rather win one of the World Golf Championship events than this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy, who are skipping the Players, and their voluble agent Chubby Chandler said the same thing earlier this year. The European perspective is that by creating the WGCs the PGA Tour has bumped its own flagship event, the Players, to somewhere between eighth and 10th in the tournament pecking order.
I disagree, and most American players, fans and media would disagree as well.
The Players really is the "fifth major." The fickle WGC-Accenture Match Play certainly doesn't qualify as such, and the WGC-Cadillac Championship (at Doral) and WGC-Bridgestone (at Firestone) don't, either. They're big events, sure, but they are of equal importance, and they can't be "the fifth major" together. That designation must go to a single tournament.
The "fifth major" is not the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, because practically none of the top Americans bother to show up for it.
Along with the PGA Championship, the Players Championship routinely boasts the best field in golf, better than Arnie's tournament at Bay Hill, better than Jack's at Muirfield Village.
If golf has a fifth major, then it has to be the Players Championship. Maybe all that's missing is a name change to appease the Europeans: the WGC-Players.   (Photo: Tim Clark, winner of the 2010 Players Championship; Robert Beck/SI)

More From the Web

Deer impale themselves on Muirfield Village fence

by Josh Sens

Spectators stumbling, tumbling around Whistling Straits

by Jeff Ritter

Are You Augusta National Membership Material?

by Matt Newman

Woman streaker races past Fred Couples at Presidents Cup

by Pete Madden

Watch Tiger Woods's incredible chip-in on 16th hole in final round at 2012 Memorial

Shots of the week: A luck bounce on the Nationwide tour

Final-round highlights from Rickie Fowler's win at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship

video

Video: Final-round highlights from RBC Heritage

Final-round highlights from Ben Curtis's win at Texas Open

Truth & Rumors: Harmon criticizes Haney, says Tiger lost his 'nerve'

Final-round highlights from Jason Dufner's win at 2012 Zurich Classic

Round 4 Highlights from 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational

video

Videos from Round 4 at WGC-Cadillac Championship

The Latest News and Scores from the Match Play Championship

by Pete Madden

PGA Championship tee times 2012: Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

by petedirenzo

Design Your Own Cobra BiO Cell+ Driver

by Kevin Cunningham

Donald Trump Purchases Historic Turnberry Resort

by Joe Passov

Can Minnesota Golfers Play in 2-1/2 Hours? You Betcha!

by Josh Sens

Cheyenne Woods Delivers First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays Game

Nike VRS Covert 2.0 Matte Black Edition Driver

by Kevin Cunningham
Load More