Truth & Rumors: Bin Laden hideout near golf course

Osama Bin Laden had been hiding in an affluent Islamabad suburb near a golf course (map below), according to the Huffington Post’s Richard Eskow.

A quick round of Internet research reveals that he lived in a beautiful climate, in a town along a well-traveled tourist route, near some military sites that included an advanced hospital. He lived in a luxurious neighborhood, a short drive from a golf course and an airport.

And if all that weren't enough, the most hunted man on the planet was also just down the road from a Red Onion Restaurant.

After canceling last year’s Tiger Jam fundraiser because of scandals and tabloid trouble, golfer Tiger Woods stepped cautiously back into the Las Vegas spotlight last night. Cautiously because he had to walk onstage at his Mandalay Bay Events Center concert with Keith Urban and John Mayer with a boot on his Achilles heel injury and knee injury.

But also cautiously because of the unknown audience reaction for his Las Vegas return. There were many empty seats at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tiger was uncomfortable being back onstage and kept his welcome speech to less than 30 seconds.

In fact, Tiger’s return here was so under the radar in terms of a fast in-and-out, he even shot a 60-second TelePrompTer video about his charity and its educational work for underserved youth that played before he hobbled onstage. That’s all fans got to see of him in his shrouded-in-secrecy return to the city where the scandalous stories of his extra-marital affairs first broke.

“We’ve had every tour inquire about coming here already, because they’ve heard we’re re-doing things,” Miller told Silverado members during a grand re-opening of the North Course over the weekend. “Everybody wants to come to Silverado. I feel really good about what we have here. I did my homework prior to coming here.”

Miller, one of the owners of the resort, completed a re-design of the North Course that took six months. Opened on Saturday, the championship course features new championship and forward tees, new fairway and greenside bunkering with the introduction of new sand, a better quality of fairway turf, and new markers, giving more movement to the holes and challenging angles for golfers for their drives, second shots and approach shots. It’s a spectacular new look, one that Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, is very proud of.

Romo, who won a four-man playoff to reach the final qualifying round for the 2010 tournament before withdrawing due to a weather delay, will be trying for the third time to qualify for golf’s second-oldest major championship. He never has made the field.

The 31-year-old quarterback will take part in the 18-hole local qualifying round at Stonebridge Ranch and Country Club in McKinney, Texas, on May 9. He would then need to advance through a second 36-hole qualifying round to compete in the U.S. Open, to be played June 16-19 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

The U.S. Open field will consist of 156 players, including 65 who are already exempt. To be eligible for qualifying, amateurs must have a handicap index -- a measure of a golfer’s skill in relation to par -- no higher than 1.4. The deadline to enter was April 27.