Monday May 16th, 2011
First published in March 1957, Ben Hogan's Modern Fundamentals of Golf ran as a series in Sports Illustrated. (He wrote it with longtime SI golf writerHerbert Warren Wind.) At the time, the magazine described it this way: "The greatest golfer of our time has distilled all of his knowledge, his experience aid his perceptions into five extraordinary lessons which he believes will enable the average golfer to shoot in the 70s. Beginning with this issue and continuing for the next four, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is privileged to present the fruits of Hogan's wisdom."
Below are the articles from the series:
Part One: The Grip
Part Two: Stance and Posture
Part Three: The First Part of the Swing
Part Four: The Second Part of the Swing
Part Five: Summary and Review
