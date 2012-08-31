Best courses near TPC Boston

The second FedEx Cup event brings the last 100 players standing to TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., for the Dell Technologies Championship. If you’re in town, here are four other courses you should check out.

GRANITE LINKS AT QUARRY HILLS: This private members club allows the public to make tee times—but up to no more than four days in advance. You’ll find some of the best views of the Boston skyline and the Bay on these 27 holes, and the Nantucket-style clubhouse has a restaurant that was voted one of the top-25 al fresco establishments in the area by Boston Magazine. (granitelinksgolfclub.com, 40 minutes from Norton)

TRIGGS MEMORIAL: Head south into nearby Rhode Island and take on Rhode Island’s third-best course that you can play: Triggs Memorial in Providence. With Donald Ross courses hosting the 2013 PGA Championship (Oak Hill in New York) and the 2014 U.S. Open (Pinehurst No. 2), you can check out some of his work at this very playable layout that opened in 1932. (triggs.us, 30 minutes from Norton)

PINEHILLS (NICKLAUS COURSE): This Nicklaus Design layout celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Generous fairways lead to very tricky greens, but don’t worry about being rusty from your travels: Pinehills also boasts top-notch practice facilities. (pinehillsgolf.com, 45 minutes from Norton)

ATLANTIC COUNTRY CLUB: This highly walkable and well-maintained layout may lack the pedigree of its neighbors but comes in at a good value. Plus the historic Plymouth Rock is pretty close for history buffs. (atlanticcountryclub.com, 45 minutes from Norton)