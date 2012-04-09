Garcia: 'I'm not capable of winning a major'

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Sergio Garcia thinks the only major title he'll ever have is this: best player never to win one.

Garcia told Spanish reporters after a dismal third-round round at the Masters that he doesn't think he's capable of winning a major, and he didn't back off the comments Sunday.

"Everything I say, I say it because I feel it," he said. "If I didn't mean it, I couldn't stand here and lie like a lot of the guys do. If I felt like I could win, I would do it. Unfortunately at the moment, unless I get really lucky in one of the weeks, I can't really play much better than I played this week. And I'm going to finish 13th or 15th. What does that show you?'"

Just 19 when he had a spectacular showdown with Tiger Woods at the 1999 PGA Championship, Garcia was supposed to give Woods a fight for the title of greatest player of their generation. He's hardly been a washout, with 10 victories on the European Tour and another seven on the PGA Tour.

But he's never quite lived up to his star billing, either. At 32, he's now 0-for-54 in the majors.

Not that he hasn't had chances. He finished in the top 12 at the last three majors of 2011, and went into the third round at Augusta National a stroke behind the leaders. But he took himself out of contention with a 3-over 75 that left him eight strokes back, and then unburdened himself to Spanish reporters.

"That's the reality. I'm not good enough and today I know it. I've been trying for 13 years and I don't feel capable of winning," Garcia said. "I don't know what happened to me. Maybe it's something psychological. ... After 13 years, my chances are over. I'm not good enough for the majors. That's it."

Garcia got off to a rough start Sunday with a double-bogey on the first hole. But he rebounded with back-to-back birdies, and finished with a 71 that left him at 2 under for the tournament.

But for yet another major, Garcia is heading home empty-handed.

Asked what he thinks is missing, Garcia said, simply, "Everything."