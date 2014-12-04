President Obama played golf with Derek Jeter in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The President-Captain match took place at Shadow Creek, a famously exclusive course with waterfalls and pine trees built by Steve Wynn and Tom Fazio in the Nevada desert.

Obama and Jeter were joined by Brian Greenspun, the owner of the Las Vegas Sun newspaper, and Democratic donor Stephen Cloobeck. According to the Associated Press, their round took about five hours, and afterward Obama played nine more holes.

Jeter didn’t play much golf during his baseball career, but that might have changed since his recent retirement. Obama has played more than 200 rounds since taking office, including a round with Tiger Woods in 2013.

Obama was in Las Vegas to deliver a speech on immigration at a high school on Friday. He returned to Washington on Sunday.

This article was originally posted on Nov. 23, 2014.

