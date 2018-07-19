British Open Live Blog: Live updates from Round 1 at Carnoustie

The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie is finally upon us, and the top golfers in the world are battling it out at iconic Carnoustie in Scotland for the right to take home the claret jug.

Tiger Woods is making his first Open start of his most recent comeback, hoping his love for links golf helps him get back into the winner's circle. 2018 major winners Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka are eager to add to their trophy cases. But they will all have to get past defending champion Jordan Spieth. We are live blogging all the action in the first round at Carnoustie. Follow along below.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD

(ALL TIMES EASTERN, REFRESH THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES)

9:51 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, the last man to lift the claret jug at Carnoustie, knocks his opening tee shot just off the fairway with an iron. Spieth finishes with a bogey to shoot a one-over 72. He was three under and bogey-free through 14 holes.

9:46 a.m.: Patrick Reed falls to three over with a bogey at 16. It's a disappointing start for the Masters champ. DJ somehow saves par after a horrible drive shot at 6.

9:41 a.m.: Tiger tees off in about 40 minutes, but there's already an ominous sign. He showed up to the course with two pieces of tape on the back of his neck. He's looked so good this year that it's easy to forget about his chronic injuries. Hopefully he's only experiencing soreness and not something more serious.

9:37 a.m.: Spieth launches a wild drive at 18 that ends up in the Berry Burn. Not good. He's really fallen off a cliff since his solid start.

9:33 a.m.: Spieth makes a great lag at 17 to save par and stop the bleeding. He'll head to the last at even par. Meanwhile, Finau just sank his third consecutive birdie to move into a tie for second, one shot back.

9:29 a.m.: Spieth's approach from the fairway at 17 stops on the green, but it's a good 100 feet from the hole. It won't be easy to save par from there. Rickie Fowler makes a heroic par at 16 to remain at even.

9:24 a.m.: Another two-putt par for DJ at 5. He's stuck at even early in his round. Currently there are only 26 players under par.

9:18 a.m.: Tony Finau makes his second-straight birdie to get to three under through 14. He's just two off Kisner's lead now.

9:16 a.m.: Spieth hits a great chip from a horrible lie with his second at 16, but he can't convert the 20-footer par. He's dropped three shots over the last two holes to fall to even par.

9:10 a.m.: The wheels are starting to come off for Jordan Spieth. He just hit his tee shot at the par-3 16th wide right into fescue. He'll need to summon some magic to save par.

9:06 a.m.: Adam Scott rolls in a loooooong birdie at 3 to move to one under. Jon Rahm, who's been a regular winner's pick for recent majors, is at two under through 14.

9:01 a.m.: Ryan Moore has made it to four under through just six holes. He's one shot back of our leader Kevin Kisner. Meanwhile, DJ has been bombing his tee shots up near greens all day. But in doing so he's left himself in difficult positions, so he hasn't been able to capitalize.

8:59 a.m.: Spieth's ball on 15 ended up against the wall of the pot bunker. He was forced to hit backwards just to get out, and he overcooked it into a patch of fescue. His fourth shot finally made the green, but a two-putt left him with a double bogey to drop to one under.

8:53 a.m.: Spieth's tee shot at 15 ended up in the left rough. He knocks his second from a bad lie across the fairway into a pot bunker. He'll have a tough time saving par. Tony Finau drains a long birdie putt at 13 to move to two under, just three shots back.

8:51 a.m.: Last year's runner-up Matt Kuchar got off to a solid start, but he just dropped a shot at the par-4 15th to fall to one under. DJ fails to hole a mid-range birdie putt at 4. He remains at even.

8:44 a.m.: Spieth was able to scramble and save par at 14. He's still at three under, two off the lead. Rory makes it to red numbers with his first birdie of the day at 3.

8:38 a.m.: Spieth is having some problems at the par-5 14th hole, but not as many as playing partner Justin Rose. Rose just had to take two shots to escape a greenside pot bunker. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are both even early in their rounds.

8:35 a.m.: Masters champ Patrick Reed isn't off to the best start. He's two over through his first 12 holes. Rickie Fowler has made two birdies against two bogeys to stay at even par. Tiger Woods tees off at 10:21 a.m. ET.

8:30 a.m.: Welcome to the GOLF.com Open Live Blog! While you were sleeping, Kevin Kisner fired a five-under 66 in the morning to set the pace for day 1 at Carnoustie. South African pro Erik van Rooyen nearly matched him in the early hours with a 67. But the big story so far is defending champion Jordan Spieth. He may have struggled some on Tour in 2018, but he isn't struggling in the first round in Scotland. Spieth is three under through 13, just two shots off the lead.