Expert predictions: Our staff picks British Open winners and sleepers

Finally British Open week is here, and we asked our experts to select their winners and name a sleeper who is destined to turn some heads. Check out ours picks below.

Who will win the British Open, and who is your sleeper pick to contend?

Dylan Dethier: To win: Marc Leishman. Most underrated player in the world? He's been in and out of form this year but I like the way the course and reported conditions set up for his clever game and easy demeanor. Sleeper: Peter Uihlein. He's coming off a string of strong finishes across the PGA and European tours and his globe-trotting game remains relatively unheralded. Good showing at the Irish Open and three top fives at big Tour stops this season have me buying Uihlein stock.

Alan Bastable: Rickie. When Rickie arrived in Scotland last Monday, he didn't beat his jet lag with a nap at the hotel: He beelined for a round at North Berwick. Dude just loves links golf, and he has all the shots to manage the humps, swales and shifting winds. (See his five top-30 finishes and just one missed cut in his eight career Open starts.) It's his time — and let the record show I made this pick before his fine play at Gullane! Sleeper: Mark Calcavecchia. Hey, you asked for a sleeper! If Tom Watson could nearly win at 59, Calc can do it at 58.

Jeff Ritter: I'll take Jon Rahm. Yeah, I know, temperament issues. But earlier this year at Augusta he cracked his first major-championship top five and recorded another Tour win. The U.S. Open may always be a poor fit, but he's a threat in any of the others. Why not now? Plus, a European has to win one of these last two majors before the Ryder Cup, don't you think? My sleeper is Scotsman Russell Knox, who's having one of his best seasons. He looks like a guy peaking at the right time. Beware the hot golfer.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler are both among the favorites to win the British Open at Carnoustie. Getty Images

Josh Berhow: Still one of the most underrated players in the game, Reed's last three major starts: 4th (U.S. Open), 1st (Masters), tied for 2nd (PGA). The guy simply brings his best stuff when the big-time events roll around, and I think his creative and gritty game bodes well for what Carnoustie will demand. As for a sleeper, give me another Masters champ, Danny Willett! Some could argue this is a deep sleeper, but Willett's form is getting better. Six missed cuts in seven starts has been followed by two top 20s at the Irish and Scottish.

Joe Passov: Winner: Tommy Fleetwood. He came close at the U.S. Open with a final-round 63, and he just happens to hold the competitive course record at Carnoustie, another 63, set in 2017 at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Sleeper: Ian Poulter. Three top 10s this year on the PGA Tour, including a W in Houston and a pretty decent British Open record, including a T14 in 2017, T3 in 2013, a second-place finish in 2008 and a T27 in 2007, the last time the Open was held at Carnoustie.

Josh Sens: DJ. He was the hottest player in the game headed into the U.S. Open and had that title within his grasp, only to get edged by his gym buddy. Nothing about DJ has changed. He is still the best player in the world, in good form, heading to the kind of brutal ball-striking test that suits him just fine.