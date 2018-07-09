British Open odds: DJ, Rory still betting favorites for Carnoustie

With British Open week just around the corner, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson remains the betting favorite for the third major of the season.

Johnson is 12/1 to win, according to the latest update from Golfodds.com. Rory McIlroy, who won the British Open in 2014, is 14/1 to win, and Justin Rose and defending champ Jordan Spieth are both 16/1.

Tiger Woods is 20/1, and Phil Mickelson is 40/1. Complete odds are listed below.

The 2018 British Open begins July 19 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.

ODDS TO WIN

*Not all listed players have yet to qualify or are committed to playing.

Dustin Johnson 12/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Justin Rose 16/1

Rickie Fowler 18/1

Justin Thomas 18/1

Tommy Fleetwood 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Tiger Woods 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Jason Day 25/1

Henrik Stenson 25/1

Sergio Garcia 25/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Patrick Reed 30/1

Paul Casey 30/1

Alex Noren 30/1

Francesco Molinari 30/1

Phil Mickelson 40/1

Marc Leishman 40/1

Branden Grace 40/1

Tyrrell Hatton 40/1

Louis Oosthuizen 50/1

Bryson DeChambeau 60/1

Matt Kuchar 60/1

Adam Scott 60/1

Bubba Watson 60/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 60/1

Ian Poulter 60/1

Tony Finau 60/1

Russell Knox 60/1

Patrick Cantlay 80/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1

Thomas Pieters 80/1

Zach Johnson 80/1

Xander Schauffele 80/1

Shane Lowry 80/1

Daniel Berger 100/1

Webb Simpson 100/1

Brandt Snedeker 100/1

Lee Westwood 100/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 100/1

Andy Sullivan 100/1

Charl Schwartzel 125/1

Byeong Hun An 125/1

Martin Kaymer 125/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125/1

Charley Hoffman 125/1

Brian Harman 125/1

Paul Dunne 125/1

Chris Wood 125/1

Danny Willett 125/1

Jason Dufner 150/1

Russell Henley 150/1

Jimmy Walker 150/1

Emiliano Grillo 150/1

Haotong Li 150/1

Gary Woodland 150/1

Kyle Stanley 150/1

Kevin Kisner 150/1

Peter Uihlein 150/1

Ross Fisher 150/1

Padraig Harrington 150/1

Cameron Smith 150/1

Julian Suri 150/1

Ryan Fox 150/1

Beau Hossler 150/1

Kevin Na 150/1

Kevin Chappell 200/1

Aaron Wise 200/1

Adam Hadwin 200/1

Shubhankar Sharma 200/1

Si Woo Kim 200/1

Luke List 200/1

Chesson Hadley 200/1

Keegan Bradley 200/1

Graeme McDowell 200/1

Steve Stricker 200/1

J.B. Holmes 200/1

Bill Haas 200/1

Chez Reavie 200/1

Alexander Levy 200/1

Anirban Lahiri 200/1

Joaquin Niemann 200/1

Matthew Southgate 200/1

Stewart Cink 200/1

Yusaku Miyazato 200/1

Austin Cook 200/1

Erik Van Rooyen 200/1

Retief Goosen 200/1

Bernd Wiesberger 250/1

Andrew Johnston 250/1

Nicolas Colsaerts 250/1

Brendan Steele 250/1

Pat Perez 250/1

Charles Howell III 250/1

Dylan Frittelli 250/1

George Coetzee 250/1

Jorge Campillo 250/1

Alexander Bjork 250/1

Satoshi Kodaira 300/1

Matt Jones 300/1

Ollie Schniederjans 300/1

Jordan Smith 300/1

Jonas Blixt 300/1

Jhonattan Vegas 300/1

Soren Kjeldsen 300/1

Ernie Els 300/1

Zander Lombard 300/1

Jason Kokrak 300/1

Matt Wallace 300/1

Patton Kizzire 300/1

Marcus Kinhult 300/1

Ryan Armour 300/1

Abraham Ancer 300/1

Tom Lewis 300/1

Kelly Kraft 500/1

Scott Jamieson 500/1

Sean Crocker 500/1

Cameron Davis 500/1

Fabrizio Zanotti 500/1

Gavin Green 500/1

Shaun Norris 500/1

Yuta Ikeda 500/1

Hideto Tanihara 500/1

Bernhard Langer 500/1

Sanghyun Park 500/1

Sung Kang 500/1

Bronson Burgoon 500/1

Oliver Wilson 500/1

Grant Forrest 500/1

Jack Senior 500/1

Kodai Ichihara 1,000/1

Ashton Turner 1,000/1

Rhys Enoch 1,000/1

Marcus Armitage 1,000/1

Sam Locke 1,000/1

Nicolai Hojgaard 1,000/1

Ryuko Tokimatsu 1,000/1

Michael Hendry 1,000/1

Brett Rumford 1,000/1

Shota Akiyoshi 1,000/1

Danthai Boonma 1,000/1

Brady Schnell 1,000/1

Darren Clarke 1,000/1

John Daly 1,000/1

Lucas Herbert 1,000/1

Minchel Choi 1,000/1

Masahiro Kawamura 1,000/1

Doc Redman 1,000/1

Yuxin Lin 1,000/1

Jazz Janewattananond 1,000/1

Tom Lehman 1,000/1

Justin Leonard 1,000/1

Mark Calcavecchia 2,000/1

Ben Curtis 2,000/1

Todd Hamilton 2,000/1

David Duval 2,000/1

Sandy Lyle 2,000/1

Masanori Kobayashi 2,000/1

Jovan Rebula 2,000/1

James Robinson 2,000/1

Haraldur Magnus 2,000/1

Thomas Curtis 2,000/1