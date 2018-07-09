British Open odds: DJ, Rory still betting favorites for Carnoustie

With British Open week just around the corner, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson remains the betting favorite for the third major of the season.
Johnson is 12/1 to win, according to the latest update from Golfodds.com. Rory McIlroy, who won the British Open in 2014, is 14/1 to win, and Justin Rose and defending champ Jordan Spieth are both 16/1.
Tiger Woods is 20/1, and Phil Mickelson is 40/1. Complete odds are listed below.
The 2018 British Open begins July 19 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Carnoustie, Scotland.
ODDS TO WIN
*Not all listed players have yet to qualify or are committed to playing.
Dustin Johnson 12/1
Rory McIlroy 14/1
Jordan Spieth 16/1
Justin Rose 16/1
Rickie Fowler 18/1
Justin Thomas 18/1
Tommy Fleetwood 18/1
Brooks Koepka 20/1
Tiger Woods 20/1
Jon Rahm 20/1
Jason Day 25/1
Henrik Stenson 25/1
Sergio Garcia 25/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Paul Casey 30/1
Alex Noren 30/1
Francesco Molinari 30/1
Phil Mickelson 40/1
Marc Leishman 40/1
Branden Grace 40/1
Tyrrell Hatton 40/1
Louis Oosthuizen 50/1
Bryson DeChambeau 60/1
Matt Kuchar 60/1
Adam Scott 60/1
Bubba Watson 60/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 60/1
Ian Poulter 60/1
Tony Finau 60/1
Russell Knox 60/1
Patrick Cantlay 80/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1
Thomas Pieters 80/1
Zach Johnson 80/1
Xander Schauffele 80/1
Shane Lowry 80/1
Daniel Berger 100/1
Webb Simpson 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 100/1
Lee Westwood 100/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 100/1
Andy Sullivan 100/1
Charl Schwartzel 125/1
Byeong Hun An 125/1
Martin Kaymer 125/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 125/1
Charley Hoffman 125/1
Brian Harman 125/1
Paul Dunne 125/1
Chris Wood 125/1
Danny Willett 125/1
Jason Dufner 150/1
Russell Henley 150/1
Jimmy Walker 150/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Haotong Li 150/1
Gary Woodland 150/1
Kyle Stanley 150/1
Kevin Kisner 150/1
Peter Uihlein 150/1
Ross Fisher 150/1
Padraig Harrington 150/1
Cameron Smith 150/1
Julian Suri 150/1
Ryan Fox 150/1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Kevin Na 150/1
Kevin Chappell 200/1
Aaron Wise 200/1
Adam Hadwin 200/1
Shubhankar Sharma 200/1
Si Woo Kim 200/1
Luke List 200/1
Chesson Hadley 200/1
Keegan Bradley 200/1
Graeme McDowell 200/1
Steve Stricker 200/1
J.B. Holmes 200/1
Bill Haas 200/1
Chez Reavie 200/1
Alexander Levy 200/1
Anirban Lahiri 200/1
Joaquin Niemann 200/1
Matthew Southgate 200/1
Stewart Cink 200/1
Yusaku Miyazato 200/1
Austin Cook 200/1
Erik Van Rooyen 200/1
Retief Goosen 200/1
Bernd Wiesberger 250/1
Andrew Johnston 250/1
Nicolas Colsaerts 250/1
Brendan Steele 250/1
Pat Perez 250/1
Charles Howell III 250/1
Dylan Frittelli 250/1
George Coetzee 250/1
Jorge Campillo 250/1
Alexander Bjork 250/1
Satoshi Kodaira 300/1
Matt Jones 300/1
Ollie Schniederjans 300/1
Jordan Smith 300/1
Jonas Blixt 300/1
Jhonattan Vegas 300/1
Soren Kjeldsen 300/1
Ernie Els 300/1
Zander Lombard 300/1
Jason Kokrak 300/1
Matt Wallace 300/1
Patton Kizzire 300/1
Marcus Kinhult 300/1
Ryan Armour 300/1
Abraham Ancer 300/1
Tom Lewis 300/1
Kelly Kraft 500/1
Scott Jamieson 500/1
Sean Crocker 500/1
Cameron Davis 500/1
Fabrizio Zanotti 500/1
Gavin Green 500/1
Shaun Norris 500/1
Yuta Ikeda 500/1
Hideto Tanihara 500/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Sanghyun Park 500/1
Sung Kang 500/1
Bronson Burgoon 500/1
Oliver Wilson 500/1
Grant Forrest 500/1
Jack Senior 500/1
Kodai Ichihara 1,000/1
Ashton Turner 1,000/1
Rhys Enoch 1,000/1
Marcus Armitage 1,000/1
Sam Locke 1,000/1
Nicolai Hojgaard 1,000/1
Ryuko Tokimatsu 1,000/1
Michael Hendry 1,000/1
Brett Rumford 1,000/1
Shota Akiyoshi 1,000/1
Danthai Boonma 1,000/1
Brady Schnell 1,000/1
Darren Clarke 1,000/1
John Daly 1,000/1
Lucas Herbert 1,000/1
Minchel Choi 1,000/1
Masahiro Kawamura 1,000/1
Doc Redman 1,000/1
Yuxin Lin 1,000/1
Jazz Janewattananond 1,000/1
Tom Lehman 1,000/1
Justin Leonard 1,000/1
Mark Calcavecchia 2,000/1
Ben Curtis 2,000/1
Todd Hamilton 2,000/1
David Duval 2,000/1
Sandy Lyle 2,000/1
Masanori Kobayashi 2,000/1
Jovan Rebula 2,000/1
James Robinson 2,000/1
Haraldur Magnus 2,000/1
Thomas Curtis 2,000/1