SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka flirted with disaster on the final hole of the U.S. Open.

Sitting easy in the fairway, 201 yards from the hole, Koepka had a two-stroke lead. He was at even par, and Tommy Fleetwood held the clubhouse lead at two over. Just a bogey on the 18th would be enough to win, while a double bogey would mean a playoff.

Koepka, however, overturned his approach shot, sending it barreling toward the bleachers left of the hole. He hooked his approach so much it actually clanked off the bleachers and shot back toward the hole several yards. Considering the tricky fescue, it was quite the blessing. Check out the slippery shot here.

Brooks Koepka pulls one way left on 18 with a two-shot lead. May want to get to a TV. #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/GEOxkdDdil — Mark Harris (@TweetsByHarris) June 17, 2018

Koepka pitched on to the green and two-putted for his winning bogey, taking the 2018 U.S. Open by one stroke over Fleetwood. It's his second-straight U.S. Open victory, making him the first player to defend that title since Curtis Strange.

