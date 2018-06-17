WATCH: Brooks Koepka flirted with disaster on 72nd hole, but lucky breaks help seal title

Koepka's approach on the 18th missed well left, but he had a nice break waiting for him.
Fox
By Sean Zak
Sunday, June 17, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka flirted with disaster on the final hole of the U.S. Open.

Sitting easy in the fairway, 201 yards from the hole, Koepka had a two-stroke lead. He was at even par, and Tommy Fleetwood held the clubhouse lead at two over. Just a bogey on the 18th would be enough to win, while a double bogey would mean a playoff.

Koepka, however, overturned his approach shot, sending it barreling toward the bleachers left of the hole. He hooked his approach so much it actually clanked off the bleachers and shot back toward the hole several yards. Considering the tricky fescue, it was quite the blessing. Check out the slippery shot here.

Koepka pitched on to the green and two-putted for his winning bogey, taking the 2018 U.S. Open by one stroke over Fleetwood. It's his second-straight U.S. Open victory, making him the first player to defend that title since Curtis Strange.

MORE: Brooks Koepka makes it back-to-back U.S. Open titles

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN