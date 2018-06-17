SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Brooks Koepka had every opportunity to break.

A 12-foot putt to save bogey on 11. Six feet for par on 12. Eight feet for another par on 14.

Good, good, good.

And after staking wedge on 16 to set up a birdie and tapping in a bogey putt on 18, he had a championship. With a final-round score of 68, Koepka clipped Tommy Fleetwood by one to earn his second straight U.S. Open title and become the first player to repeat at this event since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

It all came a day after one of the wildest Saturdays in U.S. Open history, which featured a baked-out golf course and a bizarre penalty on Phil Mickelson for intentionally putting his ball as it rolled past the cup. On Sunday morning 29 players began the final round within six shots of the lead, a four-way tie between Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau.

Koepka played with his friend and frequent workout partner Johnson in the penultimate group. The 28-year-old started fast with three birdies in his first five holes to take control. Johnson, who led through 36 holes before stumbling in Round 3, shot 70 to finish two shots behind Koepka.

Fleetwood was lurking six back to start the day, and he teed off at 12:01, more than two hours before the leaders. The 27-year-old from Southport, England, ripped through a golf course that had been watered overnight in response to Saturday’s dry conditions. Fleetwood made four birdies in a row on the back nine and had an eight-footer on 18 for the first 62 in U.S. Open history. The putt broke off to right, and he tapped for the sixth 63 in this event, and only the second in a final round after Johnny Miller in 1973 at Oakmont.

"I knew what score it was for. If I could go back, I would give it a little pace," Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood, ranked 12th in the world, hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation. It was almost a perfect round. And it still wasn’t enough, as Koepka came up with clutch shot after clutch shot over the closing holes. On 18, Keopka led by two when he hooked his approach from 201 yards off the grandstands left of the green. He chipped safely and two-putted for bogey, which was all he needed to preserve the one-shot win.

Finau double-bogeyed 18 for a 72 and a tie for fifth with Patrick Reed, who birdied five holes on the front nine and finished with 68. Playing alongside Finau in the final group, Berger shot 73 to share sixth place at six over with Xander Schauffele (68), Tyrrell Hatton (69) and Henrik Stenson (71).

After landing in the center of controversy on Saturday afternoon, Mickelson shot 69 – 12 shots better than his third round – and tied for 48th. When he holed a par putt on the 13th hole, the scene of his rules violation on Saturday, he raised him arms in triumph and flipped his ball to a fan.

But the real celebration belongs to Koepka. With his second career major title, the 28-year-old from West Palm Beach, Fla., will move to No. 4 in the world ranking.