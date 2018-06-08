Steph Curry is having a strong NBA Finals – on the court and on the course.

The two-time league MVP's Golden State Warriors currently lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in their best of 7 series and will try for a sweep on Friday night. But Curry, an avid golfer, has also squeezed in a couple of rounds in between games.

Since June 1, Curry has posted two rounds of 71 to his USGA handicap tracker, lowering his handicap to .6 in the process. He was also spotted on the course Tuesday afternoon, the day before Game 3.

.@StephenCurry30 gettin some golf in yesterday. Obviously not concerned with the Cavs tonight pic.twitter.com/flYEp2gXfR — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 6, 2018

Curry, a two-time NBA champion (for now), is of course no stranger to the pro golf scene. Last summer, with media tracking his every move he shot 74-74 at the Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic, missing the cut and finishing ahead of four players in the field. Still, it was a surprisingly strong debut for someone with no pro golf experience.

Now it looks like Curry might be sharpening his game for an encore. He's also expected to return to play the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe next month. Curry is also reportedly in talks to host a Fall Series event on the PGA Tour. But first, there's one more game to win back at his day job.